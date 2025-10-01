UK's Princess Anne makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets Zelensky

Britain's Princess Anne arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 30, the President's Office reported on Oct. 1.

Princess Anne's visit marks the first by the British royal to Ukraine in nearly 34 years. She previously visited Kyiv in 1973 and 1990.

Among the topics discussed during the meeting with Zelensky at Saint Sophia Cathedral were the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia and the rehabilitation of war veterans.

During her visit, Princess Anne visited a rehabilitation center near Kyiv and met with children who had been brought back to Ukraine, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Britain's Princess Anne and First Lady Olena Zelenska visit a memorial for children who were killed during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in Kyiv on Sept. 30, 2025. (Thomas Peter/Pool/Getty Images)

"I am grateful to Her Royal Highness for her special attention and support for Ukraine and our people," President Zelensky said.

He also invited Princess Anne to take part in the next summit of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Members of the royal family have consistently expressed their support for Ukraine throughout the Russian war, a stance some experts view as a form of soft power.

During his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in September, King Charles III voiced support for Ukraine, saying that "tyranny once again threatens Europe."