KI logo
News Feed

UK's Princess Anne makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets Zelensky

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
UK's Princess Anne makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a letter giving to him by Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, during her visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 30, 2025. (President's Office)

Britain's Princess Anne arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 30, the President's Office reported on Oct. 1.

Princess Anne's visit marks the first by the British royal to Ukraine in nearly 34 years. She previously visited Kyiv in 1973 and 1990.

Among the topics discussed during the meeting with Zelensky at Saint Sophia Cathedral were the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia and the rehabilitation of war veterans.

During her visit, Princess Anne visited a rehabilitation center near Kyiv and met with children who had been brought back to Ukraine, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Article image
Britain's Princess Anne and First Lady Olena Zelenska visit a memorial for children who were killed during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in Kyiv on Sept. 30, 2025. (Thomas Peter/Pool/Getty Images)

"I am grateful to Her Royal Highness for her special attention and support for Ukraine and our people," President Zelensky said.

He also invited Princess Anne to take part in the next summit of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Members of the royal family have consistently expressed their support for Ukraine throughout the Russian war, a stance some experts view as a form of soft power.

During his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in September, King Charles III voiced support for Ukraine, saying that "tyranny once again threatens Europe."

‘It’s ingenious and going to work’ — Finland’s Stubb bullish on EU’s frozen Russian assets plan
HELSINKI, Finland — Finland’s President Alexander Stubb says he believes Donald Trump is shifting from persuasion to pressure in his effort to end the war in Ukraine. ”(U.S.) President Trump is working, if not around the clock, at least every day, trying to end the war,” Stubb told a group of European media outlets, including the Kyiv Independent, at his residence in Helsinki. “Having seen that carrots rarely work with the Russians, he has moved to the stick stage — and now it’s just a questio
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAlexandra Brzozowski
Article image

UkraineWarUnited KingdomVolodymyr ZelenskyUkrainian children
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, October 1
Video
Nate Vance on why supporting Ukraine is 'America First'.

The Kyiv Independent’s Tim Zadorozhnyy sits down with Nate Vance on the sidelines of the Warsaw Security Forum to discuss his experience fighting for Ukraine as a volunteer soldier, his view of the Russian military’s strengths and vulnerabilities, and Moscow’s provocations against NATO.

Ukraine welcomes Trump's Gaza peace plan.

"Ukraine highly values the leadership role of the United States in efforts to restore peace and stability in the Middle East, and in maintaining international peace and security," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Show More

Editors' Picks