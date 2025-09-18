'Tyranny threatens Europe' — King Charles voices support for Ukraine during state dinner with Trump

King Charles III voiced support for Ukraine during a state dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump in Windsor on Sept. 17.

"Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine, to deter aggression and secure peace," the king said.

Trump was seen nodding during King Charles's speech, without commenting on it afterward.

The king's remarks come amid Trump's efforts to bring an end to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, even as Moscow continues to reject a ceasefire, regularly launches attacks on Ukraine, and recently said talks with Kyiv are on "pause."

Despite this, Trump has not imposed additional sanctions on Russia. Before his second state visit to the U.K., the U.S. president reiterated that President Volodymyr Zelensky "is going to have to make a deal" with Russia.

After his meeting with the royal family, Trump is scheduled to meet with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is also involved in peace efforts.

Members of the royal family have consistently expressed their support for Ukraine throughout the Russian war, a stance some experts view as a form of soft power.

Zelensky met with King Charles several times, including following a White House clash with Trump earlier this year.