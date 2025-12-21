KI logo
War

Ukrainian, US delegates hold another round of talks as Russian team meets Americans in Miami

2 min read
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Ukrainian, US delegates hold another round of talks as Russian team meets Americans in Miami
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov attends a press briefing after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Hallandale Beach, Florida on Nov. 30, 2025. (Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Ukrainian delegates will sit down with U.S. representatives for another round of peace talks on Dec. 21, Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, announced.

The meeting is part of ongoing diplomatic negotiations in Washington's latest push to secure a peace deal. It follows Ukrainian-U.S. talks on Dec. 19 and Russian-U.S. talks on Dec. 20 in Miami. The Russian team is also expected to meet with U.S. delegates again on Dec. 21.

The Kremlin has denied reports of possible trilateral talks among Ukrainian, American, and Russian teams.

Umerov, the leader of the Ukrainian delegation, said he would hold another meeting with the U.S. team alongside General Andrii Hnatov, chief of Ukraine's General Staff.

"The third day of work in the United States. ... We are working constructively and substantively," he wrote on social media. "We look forward to further progress and practical results."

Umerov made no mention of the Russian delegation in his announcement.

The American team has been led by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The Miami peace talks follow a summit of Ukrainian, U.S., and European officials in Berlin to discuss revisions to a U.S.-backed peace plan. The talks reportedly focused on "Article 5-like" security guarantees for Ukraine as well as postwar recovery and reconstruction funding.

President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Dec. 20 that Kyiv's top priority in the ongoing negotiations is the status of Ukrainian territories.  

"The most difficult issues were and remain Ukraine's territories," he said. "Next is the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, our ZNPP. The third issue is money for reconstruction," the president said.

Moscow continues to seek major territorial concessions, calling on Ukraine to give up the entire Donbas region, including both Russian-occupied territories and areas still under Ukrainian control.

France and Russia signal openness to holding separate talks as US-led peace efforts remain inconclusive
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLinda Hourani


UkraineUnited StatesRussiaRustem UmerovSteve WitkoffPeace talks
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, December 21
Saturday, December 20
Video
Between life and death under Russian drones in Kherson.

Liberated in 2022, Kherson is still under daily attack from Russian forces across the Dnipro River. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko report from a city living under anti-drone nets and constant surveillance, showing how everyday life, from hospitals and schools to aid deliveries and cultural events, continues under threat, and why residents refuse to leave.

Show More

Editors' Picks