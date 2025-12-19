Ukraine's delegation to meet American officials in US for new round of talks

A Ukrainian delegation, led by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, will meet with American officials in the U.S. on Dec. 19 for a new round of talks amid the ongoing peace push.

The talks come as the Trump administration is increasing pressure on Kyiv to consider territorial concessions as part of a broader effort to end the war.

Kyiv has already held consultations with European partners and is now preparing for continued discussions with the U.S., according to Umerov. General Andrii Hnatov, chief of Ukraine's General Staff, will also participate in the talks.

"We are committed to a constructive process," Umerov wrote on social media. "We are acting clearly in line with the priorities defined by the president: Ukraine’s security must be guaranteed reliably and in the long term."

Earlier this week, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner held meetings in Berlin with Ukrainian and European officials, where discussions focused on "Article 5-like" security guarantees for Ukraine as well as post-war recovery and reconstruction funding.

U.S. officials are also expected to meet with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the country's sovereign wealth fund, this weekend, Politico reported, citing two unnamed sources.

Moscow continues to seek major territorial concessions, including Ukraine relinquishing the entire Donbas region, encompassing both Russian-occupied territories and areas still held by Ukrainian forces.

Speaking to journalists on Dec. 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky reaffirmed Kyiv's position, saying that Ukrainian troops won't withdraw from embattled Donetsk Oblast.