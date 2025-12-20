Putin envoy heads to Miami for talks on Ukraine peace plan, Reuters reports

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, is traveling to Miami to meet U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Reuters reported on Dec.20, citing a Russian source.

The planned Miami meetings follow Witkoff and Kushner’s talks in Berlin earlier this week with Ukrainian and European officials on revisions to a U.S.-backed peace plan.

Ahead of the trip, Dmitriev posted on X that he was "on the way to Miami."

"As warmongers keep working overtime to undermine the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, I remembered this video from my previous visit — light breaking through the storm clouds," he wrote.

While the U.S. team was expected to hold discussions with Ukrainian representatives separately in Miami, Reuters reported that any direct contact between Dmitriev and Ukrainian negotiators has been ruled out. A Russian source told the agency that "three-way contacts with the Ukrainian side are not planned."

Witkoff and Kushner have been working with Ukrainian and EU negotiators on an amended version of the U.S. plan, following earlier drafts that drew criticism in Kyiv and Europe for favoring Russia.

Trump's administration has been trying to accelerate talks to end the war, but major gaps remain between the positions of Ukraine, Russia, and European leaders — including on Ukraine’s possible NATO membership, security guarantees, and Moscow's demands for territorial concessions.