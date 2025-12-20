KI logo
War

Putin envoy heads to Miami for talks on Ukraine peace plan, Reuters reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
Putin envoy heads to Miami for talks on Ukraine peace plan, Reuters reports
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, accompanied by Kremlin economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev, are seen prior to a meeting with Russia's President at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 2, 2025. (Kristina Kormilitsyna / POOL / AFP / Getty Images)

Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, is traveling to Miami to meet U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Reuters reported on Dec.20, citing a Russian source.

The planned Miami meetings follow Witkoff and Kushner’s talks in Berlin earlier this week with Ukrainian and European officials on revisions to a U.S.-backed peace plan.

Ahead of the trip, Dmitriev posted on X that he was "on the way to Miami."

"As warmongers keep working overtime to undermine the U.S. peace plan for Ukraine, I remembered this video from my previous visit — light breaking through the storm clouds," he wrote.

While the U.S. team was expected to hold discussions with Ukrainian representatives separately in Miami, Reuters reported that any direct contact between Dmitriev and Ukrainian negotiators has been ruled out. A Russian source told the agency that "three-way contacts with the Ukrainian side are not planned."

Witkoff and Kushner have been working with Ukrainian and EU negotiators on an amended version of the U.S. plan, following earlier drafts that drew criticism in Kyiv and Europe for favoring Russia.

Trump's administration has been trying to accelerate talks to end the war, but major gaps remain between the positions of Ukraine, Russia, and European leaders — including on Ukraine’s possible NATO membership, security guarantees, and Moscow's demands for territorial concessions.

‘Article 5’ without NATO — Why security guarantees may fail to protect Ukraine
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
UkraineRussiaWitkoffpeace deal
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, December 20
Saturday, December 20
Show More

Editors' Picks