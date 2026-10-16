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Ukrainian military strikes million-dollar Russian radar in Krasnodar Krai, General Staff claim

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by Jimmy Rushton
Ukrainian military strikes million-dollar Russian radar in Krasnodar Krai, General Staff claim
Schematic outlines of a Russian Nebo-U radar system (General Staff/Telegram)

The Ukrainian military struck a Russian Nebo-U radar near the settlement of Magri, in Krasnodar Krai, on the night of Oct. 16, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.

"The Nebo-U is a long-range, three-coordinate radar designed to detect and track aerial assets, including aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles," the General Staff said in a statement.

"Striking such systems reduces the enemy's ability to monitor airspace and detect aerial assets in time. The estimated cost of the radar station is about US $100 million," they said.

The General Staff did not give details about what Ukrainian munition was used to carry out the strike.

A day prior, an overnight attack on the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Russia's Voronezh region carried out with the Neptune coastal missile system hit six Su-34M bomber jets, destroying four and damaging two, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 15.

On Aug. 23, Ukrainian drones struck two Russian fighter jets, a large missile-carrying drone, high-value radars, and other air defense assets in Krasnodar Krai, Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert "Magyar" Brovdi said then.

Krasnodar Krai, a strategic region along Russia's Black Sea coast, has increasingly come under Ukrainian drone attacks as Kyiv extends the range of its strikes deep into Russian territory.

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Krasnodar KraiRadar systemsRussiaUkraineAttacks on Russia
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Jimmy Rushton

Special Correspondent

Rushton is a British journalist and security and foreign policy analyst based in Kyiv. He has covered Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since February 2022, writing about every aspect of the conflict. His work has appeared in Yahoo News, New Lines Magazine, and The Telegraph, amongst others.

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