Ukraine obtains classified data on Russia's newest nuclear submarine, intelligence claims

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) has obtained classified internal documents on Russia's newest strategic nuclear submarine, K-555 Knyaz Pozharsky, the agency claimed on Aug. 3.

The submarine is a Project 955A Borei–A–class vessel, a crucial component of the Kremlin's nuclear triad. Each vessel is equipped with 16 launch silos for R-30 Bulava-30 intercontinental ballistic missiles, with each missile capable of carrying up to 10 warheads.

The materials obtained by HUR include detailed lists of crew members along with their roles, qualifications, and physical fitness levels, combat instructions, schematics of the vessel's combat layout and survivability systems, and the crew's organizational structure, the statement read.

The documents also contain internal regulations for cabin and living quarters, protocols for transferring wounded personnel and cargo, towing procedures, and various operational guidelines.

Ukraine also said it had gained access to engineering records, including a technical report on the inspection of a damaged radio buoy, which names the commission members and the companies involved in the evaluation.

The intelligence agency also secured an excerpt from Knyaz Pozharsky's schedule book, a detailed document that governs the vessel's daily combat duties and routine operations.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

According to HUR, the Knyaz Pozharsky submarine officially joined the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet, 31st Submarine Division, on July 24, 2025. Its home base is Gadzhievo in Murmansk Oblast in northwestern Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally presided over the ceremony marking Knyaz Pozharsky's entry into active service, HUR said.

"The information obtained by the intelligence officers allows us to identify the features and technical limitations not only of Knyaz Pozharsky but also of other Project 955A submarines, which are critical to maintaining Russia's imperial myth," the statement read.

Russia's fleet plays a key role in Moscow's military operations against Ukraine, being used to launch missiles and drones against ground targets.

Once seen as a dominant force in the region, Russia's Black Sea Fleet has suffered significant losses since the start of the full-scale invasion, increasingly coming under pressure from Ukraine's growing naval drone capabilities and Western-supplied weapons.

Ukrainian drones have destroyed several Russian vessels, including the Caesar Kunikov landing ship, the Sergei Kotov patrol ship, the Ivanovets missile corvette, and multiple high-speed landing crafts.