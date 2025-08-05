Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine obtains classified data on Russia's newest nuclear submarine, intelligence claims

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine obtains classified data on Russia's newest nuclear submarine, intelligence claims
Documents concerning Russia's newest strategic nuclear submarine, the K-555 Knyaz Pozharsky, allegedly obtained by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR).

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) has obtained classified internal documents on Russia's newest strategic nuclear submarine, K-555 Knyaz Pozharsky, the agency claimed on Aug. 3.

The submarine is a Project 955A Borei–A–class vessel, a crucial component of the Kremlin's nuclear triad. Each vessel is equipped with 16 launch silos for R-30 Bulava-30 intercontinental ballistic missiles, with each missile capable of carrying up to 10 warheads.

The materials obtained by HUR include detailed lists of crew members along with their roles, qualifications, and physical fitness levels, combat instructions, schematics of the vessel's combat layout and survivability systems, and the crew's organizational structure, the statement read.

The documents also contain internal regulations for cabin and living quarters, protocols for transferring wounded personnel and cargo, towing procedures, and various operational guidelines.

Ukraine also said it had gained access to engineering records, including a technical report on the inspection of a damaged radio buoy, which names the commission members and the companies involved in the evaluation.

The intelligence agency also secured an excerpt from Knyaz Pozharsky's schedule book, a detailed document that governs the vessel's daily combat duties and routine operations.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

According to HUR, the Knyaz Pozharsky submarine officially joined the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet, 31st Submarine Division, on July 24, 2025. Its home base is Gadzhievo in Murmansk Oblast in northwestern Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally presided over the ceremony marking Knyaz Pozharsky's entry into active service, HUR said.

"The information obtained by the intelligence officers allows us to identify the features and technical limitations not only of Knyaz Pozharsky but also of other Project 955A submarines, which are critical to maintaining Russia's imperial myth," the statement read.

Russia's fleet plays a key role in Moscow's military operations against Ukraine, being used to launch missiles and drones against ground targets.

Once seen as a dominant force in the region, Russia's Black Sea Fleet has suffered significant losses since the start of the full-scale invasion, increasingly coming under pressure from Ukraine's growing naval drone capabilities and Western-supplied weapons.

Ukrainian drones have destroyed several Russian vessels, including the Caesar Kunikov landing ship, the Sergei Kotov patrol ship, the Ivanovets missile corvette, and multiple high-speed landing crafts.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv hits 5 Russian fighter jets in occupied Crimea, destroys 1
Key developments on August 4: * 5 Russian fighter jets hit by Ukraine’s SBU with drones in occupied Crimea, one destroyed * ‘Massive’ Ukrainian drone strike targets Russian railway station in Volgograd Oblast, local official claims * Ukrainian strike destroys Russian S-300 in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, General Staff says * Ukrainian lawmaker, ex-governor jailed in drone procurement corruption case * Netherlands to deliver $579 million in US weapon systems to Ukraine, including Patriot m
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
RussiaUkraineUkraine's military intelligenceSubmarineRussian armed forces
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, August 5
Tuesday, August 5
Show More

Editors' Picks