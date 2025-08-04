Ukraine war latest: Kyiv hits 5 Russian fighter jets in occupied Crimea, destroys 1

Key developments on August 4:

5 Russian fighter jets hit by Ukraine's SBU with drones in occupied Crimea, one destroyed

'Massive' Ukrainian drone strike targets Russian railway station in Volgograd Oblast, local official claims

Ukrainian strike destroys Russian S-300 in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, General Staff says

Ukrainian lawmaker, ex-governor jailed in drone procurement corruption case

Netherlands to deliver $579 million in US weapon systems to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles

Drones operated by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) struck five Russian fighter jets overnight on Aug. 4 at an airfield in Saky, a city in Russian-occupied Crimea, the service said.

Ukrainian drones, in a Special Operations Center "A" mission, destroyed a Su-30SM aircraft, damaged another, hit three Su-24s, and struck an aviation weapons depot.

The Saky airbase plays a critical role in Russia's military operations in the Black Sea, and the damage from the Ukrainian strike is considered "significant," with a single Su-30SM jet valued between $35 million and $50 million, according to the SBU.

"The successful special operation carried out by the SBU in Saky marks another step toward weakening the enemy's capacity to wage its war of aggression against Ukraine," SBU said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Russia has not officially commented on the reported strikes.

The Su-30MS is a twin-engine, two-seat multirole fighter aircraft developed by Russia, with production beginning in the early 2010s. Meanwhile, the Su-24 is a twin-engine, all-weather supersonic strike bomber developed by the Soviet Union, with production starting in the early 1970s.

Russia deploys these fighter jets for regular attacks on Ukraine, as well as for patrols, radar surveillance, target guidance, and escorting long-range aircraft.

This is not Ukraine's first successful drone operation against Russian aircraft.

'Massive' Ukrainian drone strike targets Russian railway station in Volgograd Oblast, local official claims

A "massive" Ukrainian drone strike targeted the Archeda railway station in the town of Frolovo in Russia's Volgograd Oblast overnight on Aug. 4, causing rail travel disruptions and temporarily closing a regional airport.

Volgograd Oblast is located some 900 kilometers (560 miles) southeast of Moscow and nearly 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the border with Ukraine, next to the almost completely occupied Luhansk Oblast.

Independent media outlet Astra reported that a fire broke out at the Archeda railway station.

Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrei Bocharov claimed that drones targeted transport and energy facilities in the oblast and as a result, rail traffic in the Frolovo district has been restricted, describing the attack as "massive."

Russian Railways, the state-owned railway operator, also reported a suspension of train services in Frolovo.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that a total of 61 Ukrainian drones were shot down over various regions of the country overnight.

Ukraine's military rarely comments on drone strikes on Russian territory, although it has regularly targeted the region with drones.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify claims made by Russian officials.

Ukraine destroys Russian S-300 in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile system in the Russian-occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said on Aug. 4.

The S-300 is a long-range surface-to-air missile system that intercepts aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. Developed by the Soviet Union, it remains a key component of Russia's air defense and, depending on the variant, can engage multiple targets at ranges of up to 150 kilometers (93 miles).

Russian forces also use the system to attack Ukrainian-controlled territory and target front line military positions of the Ukrainian army.

The destruction of this target deals a significant blow to the Russian long-range fire capabilities, limiting its ability to strike Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure in the region, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

"Ukrainian forces continue to systematically destroy key elements of Russia's military capabilities, weakening the enemy's ability to carry out combat operations, hold illegally occupied territories, and sustain the occupation," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian lawmaker, ex-governor jailed in drone procurement corruption case



Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered lawmaker Oleksii Kuznetsov to be held in custody for the next 60 days with the option to be released on a Hr 8 million ($192,000) bail.

Kuznetsov, representing President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, is suspected of taking part in a high-level corruption scheme tied to military procurement, Suspilne reported from the courtroom on Aug. 4.

Also on Aug. 4, the court jailed former Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai for 60 days, with bail set at Hr 10 million ($240,000), in connection with the same investigation.

Kuznetsov and Haidai are among six individuals named in the ongoing probe by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

The agencies on Aug. 2 revealed a scheme involving inflated state contracts for drones and electronic warfare (EW) equipment tied to state contracts signed in 2024 and 2025.

According to investigators, officials involved in the scheme allegedly received up to 30% of contract funds as kickbacks.

Netherlands to deliver $579 million in US weapon systems to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles

The Netherlands will deliver a 500 million euros (around $579 million) military aid package to Ukraine consisting of U.S.-made weapon systems, including Patriot missile components, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced on Aug. 4.

The announcement comes amid a sharp escalation in Russian air attacks and calls from Kyiv to enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

"Ukraine needs more air defence and ammunition now," Brekelmans wrote on X. "As the first NATO ally, the Netherlands will deliver a €500 million package of U.S. weapon systems (including Patriot parts and missiles). This helps Ukraine to defend itself and the rest of Europe against Russian aggression."

President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision, saying Ukraine and Europe "will receive greater protection from Russian terror."

"I am sincerely grateful to the Netherlands for their substantial contribution to strengthening Ukraine's air shield," Zelensky wrote, saying this is "the first such step" among NATO countries.

In June, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed a scheme under which NATO countries will purchase advanced arms from Washington, including air defense systems, and deliver some of them to Ukraine.

Zelensky added that the move was one of the practical outcomes of the June NATO summit in The Hague. He thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

Note from the author:

