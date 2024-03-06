Military intelligence: Attack on Russian Sergey Kotov vessel injures at least 27

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 27 crew members were wounded as a result of the destruction of the Russian patrol ship Sergey Kotov near occupied Crimea, according to the most recent data from Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) published on March 6.

A day earlier, the agency reported that seven Russian sailors were killed, six injured, and 52 crew members who were on board the ship may have been evacuated.

More than 20 crew members sustained injuries of varying severity, the agency said on Telegram on March 6, adding that information about casualties is being clarified.

The military intelligence agency confirmed on March 5 that the Project 22160 patrol ship was destroyed in the Kerch Strait after being hit by Ukrainian Magura V5 naval drones.

In a conversation allegedly intercepted by Ukraine's intelligence services, a Russian commander claimed that the Russian patrol ship had a helicopter on board. Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing unnamed sources, that a Russian Ka-29 transport and combat helicopter was destroyed along with the vessel.

Russian forces were also planning to place an anti-aircraft missile system on the Sergey Kotov patrol ship, according to HUR spokesperson Andrii Yusov.

Sergey Kotov is one of a number of Russian ships reported to have been damaged by Ukrainian forces. On Feb. 14, the Russian Ropucha-class landing ship Caesar Kunikov was sunk in the Black Sea after being attacked by Ukrainian naval drones.

Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russia's Black Sea Fleet since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including the sinking of the flagship cruiser Moskva in April 2022 and a devastating missile attack on the fleet's headquarters in occupied Crimea that reportedly killed more than 30 officers.