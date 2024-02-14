Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Black Sea Fleet
Military: Russian landing ship sunk in Black Sea

by Nate Ostiller February 14, 2024 9:19 AM 1 min read
The Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov, allegedly sunk in a drone attack on Feb. 14, 2024, passes through the Bosphorus in front of Saray Burnu in Istanbul, Turkey on Dec. 14, 2015. (Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

The Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov was sunk in the Black Sea in the morning of Feb. 14, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces confirmed.

It is the fourth landing ship from Russia's Black Sea Fleet to be sunk since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed earlier on Feb. 14 that it had shot down nine drones overnight, including six over the Black Sea. Local Telegram channels then shared videos of helicopters circling low over the water, appearing to be searching for something.

Ukrainska Pravda said earlier that sources from Ukraine's military intelligence claimed that its operatives used drones to carry out the attack and said that the Caesar Kunikov sank as a result.

The Caesar Kunikov's sister ship, the Novocherkassk, was "completely destroyed" by a Ukrainian missile strike in December 2023 while docked at Feodosia in occupied Crimea, the U.K. Defense Ministry said.

The Novocherkassk is a mid-size vessels with a length of almost 113 meters, designed for amphibious landings, and can carry armored vehicles, according to a U.S. military factsheet cited by CNN. It has a crew of around 87 and can host almost 240 personnel.

According to the website of the Black Sea Fleet, the Caesar Kunikov has similar specifications. It is unknown at the time of this publication how many personnel were on the ship when it was sunk.

Both ships were previously damaged by Ukrainian attacks at the port city of Berdiansk in March 2022.

Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russia's Black Sea fleet since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including the sinking of the flagship cruiser Moskva in April 2022 and a devastating missile attack on the fleet's headquarters in occupied Crimea that reportedly killed more than 30 officers.

Author: Nate Ostiller
News Feed

6:45 AM

ISW: Russia using Soviet deep combat theory.

Russian forces are working to restore maneuver to the battlefield through Soviet deep battle theory but are struggling with implementing the strategy due to current Ukrainian capabilities, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Feb. 13.
4:02 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Bilopillia experienced the heaviest shelling, with 184 total explosions recorded in 24 hours. Over 100 of the explosions were caused by AGS-30 attacks, or automatic grenade launchers.
7:41 PM

Painting on Interpol wanted list to be auctioned in Moscow.

A painting that was transferred to the Simferopol Art Museum following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 has appeared on the list of a Moscow auction house, Ukrainian law expert and former Crimean Prosecutor Gyunduz Mamedov reported on X on Feb. 13.
