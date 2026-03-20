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Ukrainian forces strike plant in occupied Luhansk oblast, military says

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by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Ukrainian forces strike plant in occupied Luhansk oblast, military says
A composite illustrative image of Ukrainian strikes on a metallurgical plant in Russian-occupied Luhansk oblast (top) and Russian aircraft (bottom). (General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces / Telegram)

Ukrainian forces struck a key industrial facility in Russian-occupied Luhansk oblast overnight, targeting a plant involved in supporting Moscow's war effort, the military said.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant in Luhansk oblast was hit during overnight operations on March 20.

"On the night of March 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck important targets of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff said in a statement posted on social media.

According to the statement, the plant is used to manufacture artillery shell casings and to produce and repair armored steel for Russian military equipment.

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The extent of the damage and potential Russian losses were not immediately clear and are still being assessed, the military said.

The General Staff also reported on a March 17 strike on an aircraft repair plant in Russia's Novgorod oblast, confirming that an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft had been damaged.

Ukraine's armed forces said they would continue targeting facilities tied to Russia's military-industrial complex as long as Moscow's full-scale invasion continues.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the General Staff's report.

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Ukraine has regularly struck military infrastructure in Russia and Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's firepower as the war continues.

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Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

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