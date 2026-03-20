Ukrainian forces strike plant in occupied Luhansk oblast, military says

Ukrainian forces struck a key industrial facility in Russian-occupied Luhansk oblast overnight, targeting a plant involved in supporting Moscow's war effort, the military said.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant in Luhansk oblast was hit during overnight operations on March 20.

"On the night of March 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck important targets of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff said in a statement posted on social media.

According to the statement, the plant is used to manufacture artillery shell casings and to produce and repair armored steel for Russian military equipment.

The extent of the damage and potential Russian losses were not immediately clear and are still being assessed, the military said.

The General Staff also reported on a March 17 strike on an aircraft repair plant in Russia's Novgorod oblast, confirming that an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft had been damaged.

Ukraine's armed forces said they would continue targeting facilities tied to Russia's military-industrial complex as long as Moscow's full-scale invasion continues.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the General Staff's report.

Ukraine has regularly struck military infrastructure in Russia and Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's firepower as the war continues.