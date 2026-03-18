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Ukraine hits Russian aircraft repair plant in Novgorod Oblast, General Staff says

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Ukraine hits Russian aircraft repair plant in Novgorod Oblast, General Staff says
The illustrative picture published by Ukraine's General Staff on March 18, 2026. (the General Staff / Telegram)

Ukraine struck an aircraft repair plant in Russia's Novgorod Oblast, about 750 kilometers (about 466 miles) inside Russia, Ukraine's General Staff reported on March 18.

According to the General Staff, facilities at the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in Staraya Russa were hit on March 17, including a hangar used to service Il-76 and L-410 aircraft.

The extent of the damage is being assessed, it added.

The plant specializes in the repair and modernization of military transport aircraft and their components. It has its own runway, allowing it to receive heavy aircraft directly on-site.

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The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the General Staff's report.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia in an effort to diminish Moscow's firepower, as Moscow continues its war against Ukraine.

Earlier on March 18, the General Staff said that its forces had struck an aircraft manufacturing plant in Russia's Ulyanovsk Oblast on March 16.

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The Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
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Yuliia Taradiuk

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Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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