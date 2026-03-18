Ukraine hits Russian aircraft repair plant in Novgorod Oblast, General Staff says

Ukraine struck an aircraft repair plant in Russia's Novgorod Oblast, about 750 kilometers (about 466 miles) inside Russia, Ukraine's General Staff reported on March 18.

According to the General Staff, facilities at the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in Staraya Russa were hit on March 17, including a hangar used to service Il-76 and L-410 aircraft.

The extent of the damage is being assessed, it added.

The plant specializes in the repair and modernization of military transport aircraft and their components. It has its own runway, allowing it to receive heavy aircraft directly on-site.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the General Staff's report.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia in an effort to diminish Moscow's firepower, as Moscow continues its war against Ukraine.

Earlier on March 18, the General Staff said that its forces had struck an aircraft manufacturing plant in Russia's Ulyanovsk Oblast on March 16.