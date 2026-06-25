Ukrainian troops raise flag on Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast held by Russian forces since 2022, military says

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian troops have raised the national flag on the Kinburn Spit as Russian forces withdraw from their positions in the area, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said on June 25.

Russian forces retreated under "heavy fire," with the evacuation of surviving personnel continuing, the statement read.

The Kinburn Spit is a narrow sandy peninsula in southern Ukraine, located between the Dnipro-Buh Estuary and the Black Sea. The area is part of Mykolaiv Oblast and has been contested during Russia's full-scale invasion.

Russian troops entered the 40-kilometer-long (about 25-mile) Kinburn Spit in March 2022 from the then-occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

The spit remains strategically important due to its location, as control of the area has enabled Russian forces to influence access to parts of the Black Sea. Shipping routes from the ports of Kherson and Mykolaiv converge nearby.