About 30 Russian soldiers killed during Ukrainian raid on Kinburn Spit, military intelligence says

by Kateryna Denisova August 9, 2024 7:42 PM 2 min read
The footage shared by Ukraine's military intelligence purported to show Ukraine's operation on the Kinburn Spit at the mouth of the Dnipro River on Aug.9, 2024. (Screenshot video/HUR)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian special forces killed about 30 Russian soldiers and destroyed six armored vehicles during a raid on the Russian-occupied Kinburn Spit on Aug. 9, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported.  

The Kinburn Spit is located at the mouth of the Dnipro River, south of Kherson. It is one of the parts of Mykolaiv Oblast that remain under Russian occupation.

The airborne operation was carried out by a number of Ukrainian units such as "Chimera," "Stuhna," "Paragon," "Siberian Battalion," and "Terror," with the support of Ukraine's Navy, according to military intelligence.

As part of the operation, Ukrainian soldiers hoisted a flag of Ukraine's military intelligence on the Kinburn Spit, the agency said, sharing a video purportedly showing the raid.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Russian forces had stopped an attempted landing by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group on the Kinburn Spit, and destroyed the group. No evidence was provided.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

This is the second raid by Ukrainian special forces reported in the last week. They destroyed Russian "equipment, personnel, and fortifications" during a raid on the Tendra Spit off the coast of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, HUR said on Aug. 7.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
5:28 PM

Statistics service: Inflation drops to 0% in July.

After several large-scale Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in the spring and summer, the rise in electricity prices in June fueled both consumer and industrial price inflation in Ukraine.
