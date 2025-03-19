The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Russia, Krasnodar Krai, War, Drone attack, Russian oil industry
Ukrainian drone strike halts operations at Russia's Krasnodar Krai oil station, authorities claim

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 19, 2025 9:28 AM 2 min read
Screenshot from a video allegedly showing fire following a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Kavkazskaya oil pumping station overnight of March 19, 2025. (Screenshot / ASTRA).
Ukrainian drones attacked the Kavkazskaya oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on March 19, damaging infrastructure and causing fire, pro-Kremlin news outlet Shot and regional authorities claimed.

The attack reportedly damaged a pipeline connecting storage tanks, sparking a fire that covered an area of about 20 square meters.

The regional operational headquarters confirmed that 30 on-duty personnel were evacuated and that the facility suspended operations. No casualties have been reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims. The Ukrainian military has not commented on the reported attacks.

The Kavkazskaya oil transshipment point is crucial in Russia's energy exports, connecting a railroad oil terminal and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station. It is part of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system, which pumps up to 6 million metric tons of oil annually.

The strike follows Ukraine's Feb. 17 drone attack on the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station, also in Krasnodar Krai, where seven drones reportedly hit key infrastructure.

Kyiv has intensified its campaign against Russia's energy and military infrastructure to disrupt Moscow's war effort. On March 17, Ukrainian drones struck a fuel and energy facility in Russia's Astrakhan Oblast, igniting a fire, regional Governor Igor Babushkin claimed.

The attack comes as both Kyiv and Moscow signaled openness to a mutual halt on strikes against the energy sector. The same night, Russia launched 145 drones and six missiles against Ukraine, inflicting civilian casualties and damaging infrastructure.

Ukraine has consistently targeted Russian refineries, oil depots, and defense industry sites, aiming to limit Russia's ability to sustain its full-scale invasion.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

9:10 AM

2 killed, 18 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and 145 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 72 drones over 12 oblasts, while 56 decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.