Fire reported at oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai following 'massive' drone attack

by Dmytro Basmat February 17, 2025 6:12 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Oil storage tanks are illuminated at night at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft Oil Co., in Tuapse, Russia, on March 22, 2020. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A large fire reportedly erupted at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on Feb. 17 following large-scale Ukrainian drone attacks on the region, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Videos posted on social media by local residents purportedly show a large blaze at the refinery located in the Seversky district of the region. Residents reported hearing sounds of explosions around 1:30 a.m. local time.

Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev claimed earlier in the evening that Ukrainian drones carried out a "massive attack" on the region, damaging 12 homes and injuring a woman — although Kondratyev made no mention of the attack on the refinery.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify claims made by Russian officials.

Emergency crews are currently on-scene. No information was immediately available as to any casualties at the refinery or the extent of the damage.

Ukraine considers Russian oil facilities to be valid military targets, as fossil fuel profits supply Moscow's war machine. The Ukrainian military has launched repeated attacks against Russian refineries with long-range drones.

The purported attack follows just days after Ukraine's military attacked the Afipskiy oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai on Feb. 10. The attack targeted the key facility which processes 6.25 million tons of oil annually.

Ukraine war latest: US wants 50% of Ukraine’s minerals, may deploy troops to guard them; Zelensky says nearly 250,000 Russian soldiers killed in war
Key developments on Feb. 15-16: * US wants to get 50% of Ukrainian minerals, may deploy its troops to guard them, NBC reports * Almost 250,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war, Zelensky says * Russia must withdraw to at least pre-2022 front line, Zelensky says * Europe quietly developing…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
1:38 AM

Starmer open to deploying British troops for Ukraine peacekeeping effort.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on Feb. 16. that he did not take lightly the idea of placing British servicemen and women in harm’s way. "But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country," he added.
