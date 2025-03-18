The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Kyiv supports energy sector ceasefire, expects military aid to continue, Zelensky says

by Abbey Fenbert March 19, 2025 12:30 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to reporters in an online press briefing on March 18 in Helsinki, Finland. (Screenshot / Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is willing to agree to a 30-day pause on attacks on energy infrastructure, but needs more details of the agreement, President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters in an online press briefing on March 18.

Zelensky's remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a possible ceasefire in a phone call earlier that day. During the call, Putin said he would agree to a 30-day pause on energy infrastructure attacks.

"We will support such a proposal, but we're very interested in the details," Zelensky said via teleconference from Finland.

"What is the real proposal, what did the parties agree on? ... After we get the details from the American president, from the American side, we will prepare our answer and the team will be ready for technical talks."

Russia has been bombing Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure since 2022. In recent months, Moscow has intensified aerial campaigns with bombardments by swarms of Shahed drones a nightly occurrence. Zelensky noted during his briefing that there was an active air raid alert in Ukraine at that very moment.

Following Putin's call with Trump, the Kremlin issued a statement demanding that Ukraine stop receiving all military aid and foreign intelligence as a "key condition for avoiding an escalation of the war."

Zelensky said he believed Ukraine's allies would not accept these conditions and that he expected Kyiv to continue receiving foreign weapons.

"I think that partners, serious partners, will not go for it ... This is not a game that is dictated exclusively by Putin," Zelensky said.

"And I think that the aid will continue. We have the aid of the United States of America, we have the aid of our European colleagues. We are in constant contact. I am sure that there will be no betrayal from our partners."

Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's longstanding support for peace and its desire to end attacks against energy infrastructure, seaports, and food corridors.

"We will support any proposals that lead to a fair peace," he said.

The president also confirmed that Ukraine and Russia will each exchange 175 prisoners on March 19.

Zelensky spoke to reporters virtually, as he and First Lady Olena Zelenska are currently in Helsinki, Finland for an official visit.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

News Feed

1:13 PM

EU approves over $2 billion in economic support for Moldova.

The Reform and Growth Facility, which includes 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in low-interest loans and 385 million euros ($420 million) in grants, will cover the period of 2025-2027 and is part of the EU's long-term Moldova Growth Plan.
