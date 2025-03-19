2 killed, 18 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two civilians and injured at least 18 over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 19.

Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and 145 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 72 drones over 12 oblasts, while 56 decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.

The Air Force did not comment on the consequences of the missile strikes.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast injured three people in Sloviansk late on March 18, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Part of the city was reportedly left without electricity, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump to temporarily halt energy strikes against Ukraine a few hours earlier.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 45-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured when a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone hit a service car of a utility company on the Kupiansk-Kindrashivka highway, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Houses, a warehouse, tractors, and cars were damaged elsewhere in the region.

Seven people were injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Four apartment buildings and 29 houses were damaged.

A 60-year-old man was injured during strikes in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast, according to the regional military administration. Nine houses were damaged or partially destroyed in three different settlements of the district.

A hospital in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy and another in the town of Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast were hit by drones, authorities said. Patients have been evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The blast in Sumy also damaged the premises of a children's medical facility, according to the State Emergency Service.

Separately, a Russian attack on the village of Uhroidy in the Krasnopillia community killed one person, injured three, and damaged a two-story house, the regional military administration reported.

On the morning of March 19, Russian drones struck the railway power grid in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing partial outages but not disrupting train schedules, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) announced.