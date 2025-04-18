The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukrainian airline resumes first regular flights since 2022, flying from Moldova to EU

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2025 2:29 PM 2 min read
A plane of the Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines at the airport. (SkyUp Airlines / Facebook)
Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines has made its first regular flight since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, flying on the Chisinau-Paris route on April 18, the Ain news outlet reported, citing the company's press service.

Another flight is scheduled for Lisbon, and the company will also operate routes to 11 cities in seven countries, including France, Spain, Cyprus, Greece, Germany, Czechia, and Sweden.

Ukraine closed its skies for commercial flights at the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war. Unable to fly in Ukraine, SkyUp has moved to Chisinau, the closest international airport to the Ukrainian border.

"Today's launch of regular flights from Chisinau is not just a new stage of the company's operations. It is proof that Ukrainian professionals and the company remain part of the world's aviation, despite everything," SkyUp Airlines CEO Dmitry Seroukhov said in a press statement.

"And each new flight is our silent but confident response to the challenges of our times."

The U.S.'s efforts to broker a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow have reinvigorated discussions about resuming flights in Ukraine.

Lviv’s Danylo Halytskyi International Airport's general director said earlier in March that flights could restart as early as this spring, according to an optimistic scenario under government consideration.

Director Tetiana Romanovska said that Lviv Airport is in talks with Skyup, as well as Wizz Air, Air Baltic, Turkish Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, and LOT, on the possible resumption of flights.

The Ukrainian government claimed it is "95%" ready to reopen its skies but said discussions about resuming flights without sufficient air defenses would be "impractical" as long as the war is ongoing.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.