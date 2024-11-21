Ukraine '95% ready' to resume flights but needs adequate air defenses, minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is "95%" ready to resume commercial flights, but the key remaining factor is to ensure the safety of passengers, Communities and Territories Development Minister Oleksii Kuleba said on Nov. 21.

Speaking with the Suspilne broadcaster, the minister said: "The security architecture requires very serious air defenses... so when we have enough air defense for this or that airport, we will be able to talk about it. Unfortunately, today it is impractical."

Ukraine closed its sky for civilian aviation at the start of martial law and the full-scale invasion in 2022, but some recent statements suggest the country could restart commercial flights as early as next year.

When asked if it is possible to hope for the opening of air traffic in 2025, Kuleba said that it will depend on the situation on the front.

"Of course, we can hope. But if we are realistic, then in principle, we can only talk about it with respect to the front-line situation. As with all other issues concerning the development of our country: first the front, then anything else," Kuleba said.

Crispin Ellison, a senior partner at the Marsh McLennan insurance and risk management firm, said on Nov. 7 that at least one of Ukraine's airports, either in Lviv or Boryspil near Kyiv, could resume operations by the end of January 2025.

"Opening Lviv is the beginning of a journey to opening up Boryspil," Ellison told a Kyiv Independent reporter at the Kyiv International Economic Forum.

"What we need is a confirmation around the (air) defenses and the military situation, which allows regulatory sign-off," Ellison added. Under favorable circumstances, according to Ellison, five or six airlines could agree to operate flights from Ukraine in January.

Lviv lies in the western part of the country. While it has suffered a number of deadly attacks during the full-scale war, it has been targeted considerably less often than other major cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv, or Odesa.

Ukrinform reported that insurance companies are ready for political decisions on the resumption of air traffic with Ukraine.

At the end of October, Ukraine presented a roadmap for the partial reopening of its airspace under martial law, outlining a step-by-step plan and requirements.

International airlines, including LOT Polish Airlines, SkyUp Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Wizz Air, and others, also joined the discussion on opening airspace in Ukraine during martial law.