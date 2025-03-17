Lviv airport could reopen by late spring, general director says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lviv’s Danylo Halytskyi International Airport may resume aviation operations as early as April or May, according to an optimistic scenario under government consideration, its general director told Vysokyi Zamok media outlet on March 15.

Other potential dates for reopening Ukraine’s airspace include the summer months.

Five to seven airlines have expressed readiness to begin operations in Lviv within a month of the terminal’s reopening, Tetiana Romanovska, General Director of Lviv Danylo Halytskyi International Airport said, adding that it could serve as a strong symbol of solidarity with Ukraine.

Additionally, the government is considering reopening another airport in western Ukraine's Uzhhorod, located directly on the border with Slovakia and in close proximity to the borders of Hungary and Poland, all of which are NATO member countries.

Romanovska confirmed that airlines such as Wizz Air, Air Baltic, Turkish Airlines, SkyUp, Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, and LOT are prepared to operate from Lviv once flights resume. "Right now, we are talking about restoring regular flights from Lviv," Romanovska said. "SkyUp will likely take the lead in bringing back charter flights, as they have a well-developed route network in Europe and are ready to resume the same routes from Lviv or another Ukrainian city."

Airlines have already begun preparations. "This year, airline representatives have reached out to us, conducted their audits, and are analyzing the situation. Wizz Air completed its audit last year," Romanovska explained. She added that once a decision to reopen airspace is made, airline teams could arrive and begin operations within three to four days.

"We hope the airport will reopen in the summer period because that’s when aviation traffic is at its highest—during vacations, long daylight hours, and peak travel season," Romanovska said. "But if it happens in April or May, that would be an extremely positive development for us."