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Ukraine's ground drones complete over 30,000 missions in record month for robot warfare

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by Francis Farrell
Ukraine's ground drones complete over 30,000 missions in record month for robot warfare
A Ukrainian unmanned ground vehicle in Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, on July 7, 2026. (Francis Farrell / The Kyiv Independent)

The Ukrainian military's growing fleet of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) completed a record 31,398 missions in October, the Defense Ministry said on Nov. 6, citing data from the military's e-points system.

The record month reflects how, over the past year, ground drones have gone from experimental technology to battlefield essential for Ukraine's brigades.

The October mission count, which includes logistics and evacuation missions, is over four times higher than the 7,511 missions recorded in January 2026.

Because of the increasing saturation of Russian first-person view (FPV) drones in the air, the new "kill zone" near the front line has effectively barred traditional vehicles from conducting logistics runs, rotations, and casualty evacuations as they did in the earlier years of the full-scale war.

Over 2025 and 2026, seeing the need to keep front-line logistics running, Ukraine invested heavily in ground drones, with UGV companies and battalions appearing in almost every Ukrainian brigade.

While the vast majority of missions are simple logistics runs, UGVs are versatile tools, and their work also includes strike missions, casualty evacuation, direct strikes, reconnaissance, mining, demining, and launching drones.

Each successful ground drone mission is logged on Ukraine's Delta situational awareness software, and the unit earns e-points, which can be used to buy equipment on the Brave1 Marketplace.

"UGVs are the technology that makes it possible to minimize the risk to humans on the front," the Defense Ministry said.

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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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