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Ukraine's Culture Ministry announces major fundraising initiative to help publishers struggling after Russian attacks

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by Kate Tsurkan
Ukraine's Culture Ministry announces major fundraising initiative to help publishers struggling after Russian attacks
Burned books at the Petrivka book market, following a Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 16, 2026. (Kostiantyn Liberov / Libkos / Getty Images)

The Culture Ministry announced a $500,000 fundraising initiative on Sept. 21 for grants that would aid independent Ukrainian publishers struggling with massive financial losses after Russian attacks destroyed 13 million books over the summer.

"For a small publisher, the loss of a single print run can bring operations to a halt for months. Yet it is small publishers that discover new authors, tackle complex and important subjects, and contribute to the diversity of contemporary Ukrainian books," Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna said.

Russia's escalated attacks over the summer on Ukraine's economy have included strikes on publishers' warehouses and printing houses. According to the Culture Ministry, financial losses for the Ukrainian book industry have already reached at least Hr 1.75 billion ($32 million).

The Culture Ministry is implementing its grant fundraising program in partnership with the KSE Foundation, the Ukrainian Book Institute, and the Book Arsenal. The organizers are currently mobilizing more partners, philanthropists, and businesses to join the initiative.

"Small publishers are a particularly vulnerable segment of the industry. Right now, we are seeing another surge of international attention on losses in Ukraine's book sector, and we aim to direct it toward supporting small publishers through a transparent, clear grant program. I hope it succeeds and that we can expand it next year," Deputy Culture Minister Bohdana Laiuk said.

The Culture Ministry aims to open grant applications in November and said it aims to support "at least 20 independent publishers" with printing costs.

Alongside the new grant initiative, the Culture Ministry says it is also exploring other ways to support Ukraine's book industry. These include expanding the YeKnyhya program, which provides state financial assistance to help people buy books, and working with the Economy Ministry to make it easier for publishing businesses to obtain low-interest loans.

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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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