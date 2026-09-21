Russian attacks kill at least 6, wound 38 across Ukraine, as overnight strike hit shopping mall in Zaporizhzhia

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least six people and wounded 38 others over the past day, local authorities said on Sept. 21, as an overnight Russian strike on the southeastern front-line city of Zaporizhzhia hit a shopping mall and an educational institution.

The Air Force said Russian forces launched attacks against Ukraine overnight with 172 drones, of which 148 were intercepted. It added that it had also downed an S8000 Banderol, a low-cost hybrid weapon that combines features of a cruise missile and a jet-powered drone.

In Zaporizhzhia and its surrounding region, eight people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, including a 52-year-old man and an elderly woman who were evacuated from their multi-story apartment buildings after an overnight strike on Zaporizhzhia, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed, and 12 others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed, and five others were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. A woman was killed, and a 13-year-old boy was wounded with severe burns in a Russian drone strike this morning on a village near Lozova, according to the governor.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, a 38-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were killed by Russian attacks over the past day, the regional military administration said. Three others were also wounded, including a 14-year-old girl, according to the local authorities.

In southern Kherson Oblast, nine people were wounded over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In the southern city of Odesa, a Russian strike hit the warehouses of a supermarket chain, but there were no casualties, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, Russian troops attacked an agricultural enterprise in the village of Semenivka, on the border with Russia, destroying a hangar with straw and damaging machinery and storage facilities, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said. He added that cattle were also affected.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 20-year-old woman was wounded in Russian attacks on the region over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

A 20-year-old man who was severely wounded in a Sept. 3 Russian attack in Dnipro died in the hospital, according to Hanzha.