Ukraine’s 'YeKnyha' program reaches more than 200,000 young readers, boosts book sales nationwide

2 min read
by Kate Tsurkan
A time lapse photo shows attendees browsing books by Ukrainian authors and poets during the Meridian Zaporizhzhia literary festival held in Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine on June 29, 2025. (Christopher Jones / The Kyiv Independent)

More than 200,000 young Ukrainians have received government assistance to purchase books through the "YeKnyha" ("There's a Book") program as of early October, the Culture Ministry reported on Oct. 13.

A total of about 201,500 applications have been submitted via the Diia app, Ukraine's flagship digital services platform.

In the first nine months of 2025, 18-year-old Ukrainians received Hr 181.9 million ($4.3 million) in government assistance to purchase books through the program, the Culture Ministry reported.

According to the Culture Ministry, 60.8% of purchases were made through 34 online bookstores, while 39.2% occurred in 297 physical stores nationwide.

Launched in 2024 as a government initiative to promote reading among young people and strengthen Ukraine’s publishing sector, the "YeKnyha" program continues to attract steady interest, receiving roughly 3,000 new applications each week.

"When 18-year-olds choose a book, they choose growth. Reading is the foundation of the educational process," Acting Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna said.

"By supporting reading today, we are shaping a society that knows how to think, analyze, and create. The 'YeKnyha' program is an investment in youth education, the development of a reading nation, and support for the Ukrainian book market."

The largest share of bookstore purchases came from Kyiv Oblast, which accounted for 18.7 % of all sales. Lviv Oblast followed with 13.1 %, trailed by Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (6.5 %), Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast (5.9%), and Poltava Oblast (5.1%).

Amid Russia's ongoing full-scale war, the government program has taken on critical importance: with Ukrainian language and literature under attack — including the targeting of Ukrainian publishing houses in Russian attacks —  fostering young readers has become a key pillar of cultural preservation and national resilience.

Kate Tsurkan

Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. The U.S. publisher Deep Vellum published her co-translation of Ukrainian author Oleh Sentsov’s Diary of a Hunger Striker in 2024. Some of her other writing and translations have appeared in The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine.

