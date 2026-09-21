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Ukraine's oil and gas giant to build storage sites in Hungary amid fears of Russian winter strikes

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by Martin Fornusek
Ukraine's oil and gas giant to build storage sites in Hungary amid fears of Russian winter strikes
Naftogaz's acting head Serhii Fedorenko (left) during the signing of a memorandum with the Hungarian energy company Mol on building oil products storage facilities in Hungary, on the sidelines of the Carpathian 8 Summit in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept. 20, 2026. (Serhii Fedorenko/Facebook)

Ukraine's Naftogaz Group signed a memorandum with the Hungarian energy company Mol on building oil products storage facilities in Hungary, said Naftogaz's acting head Serhii Fedorenko on Sept. 20.

The news comes as Ukraine braces for a new wave of Russian drone and missile attacks against the country's energy infrastructure over the winter months.

"Amid ongoing Russian attacks on our fuel infrastructure, diversifying supply routes and creating additional storage capacity outside the areas facing attacks is a matter of stability for the entire market," Fedorenko said on Facebook.

The facilities are expected to be built near the Ukrainian border and serve Ukraine's needs, while also strengthening mutually beneficial cross-border energy infrastructure, Fedorenko added.

The memorandum was signed during the first Carpathian 8 Summit in Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a new forum for economic cooperation among countries in the Carpathian region.

The relations between Ukraine and its EU neighbor, Hungary, have seen a partial thaw since Hungary's pro-European Prime Minister Peter Magyar took office in May, replacing Kremlin-friendly Viktor Orban.

While Magyar has ruled out providing military aid to Ukraine or accelerating Kyiv's EU accession bid, he has signaled interest in resetting mutual ties and pursuing a more constructive relationship with Hungary's war-torn neighbor.

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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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