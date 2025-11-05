Hello, this is Yuliia Taradiuk reporting from Kyiv on day 1,351 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Russian Forces are trying to gain a foothold in the industrial zone and residential buildings of the embattled city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, a soldier told Suspline on Nov. 5.

"Archeologist," the soldier from the 25th Airborne Brigade, which is serving in the Pokrovsk area, said that Russia's goal is to close in from the south through Pokrovsk, bypass it, and cut off Ukraine's logistics.

"Just recently, we eliminated a group that was trying to cut off logistics, specifically the road to Rodynske (city in the north of Pokrovsk)," Archeologist said.

Ukraine's General Staff said in a Nov. 5 Telegram post that Ukrainian forces are taking "active countermeasures" to prevent Russians from consolidating their foothold in Pokrovsk, and that Ukrainain soldiers have not been encircled.

"Our units and divisions are not surrounded," the statement says.

Ukrainian forces said on Nov. 3 that they stopped a Russian attempt to advance north of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub in Donetsk Oblast, which is semi-circled by Russian forces and the site of fierce fighting.

Reports over the weekend suggested that HUR launched a special operation involving airborne assault units in Pokrovsk under the command of HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov.

Reuters reported on Oct. 31 that the raid began earlier this week, when Ukrainian special forces landed from a Black Hawk helicopter in areas compromised by Russian drone activity.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) on Nov. 4 released footage of what was said to be an ongoing special operation in Pokrovsk.

The video showed both drone and on-the-ground footage of drone strikes, tanks, infantry, helicopters, and artillery, providing an insight into the scale of the battle to save the city from encroaching Russian forces.

HUR said the footage showed the work of the Timur Special Unit. "Fierce battles are taking place with the Russian occupiers," it added.

Iskander launcher support vehicle destroyed in Kursk blast, Ukrainian special forces confirm

Last updated 3:40 p.m. Kyiv time.

A transport-loading vehicle for Russia’s Iskander ballistic missile system was destroyed on Nov. 4 in the Kursk region, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) confirmed on Nov. 5.

The strike was carried out jointly with the Russian partisan movement Chornaya Iskra ("Black Spark") near the village of Ovsyannikovo, SSO wrote on Telegram.

The vehicle was used to transport, reload, and prepare Iskander missiles that had been launched against Ukrainian territory.

At least 5 killed, 16 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least five people have been killed and 16 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 5.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 61 out of the 80 Shahed-type attack drones and other types of drones launched by Russia overnight, according to the Air Force. In total, 18 drones hit seven locations, and fallen debris was recorded at two locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and six others injured, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, men aged 47 and 35 were killed, and four others were injured on Nov. 4 in an attack on the center of a village in the Synelnykove district, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko. Nearly 50 shops and shopping pavilions, a coffee shop, a hair salon, and a five-story building were damaged, along with cars.

Elsewhere in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, three people were injured in overnight air attacks.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two women aged 62 and 42 were killed in the city of Kupiansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, three people were injured, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Strikes were reported in 29 settlements, including the city of Kherson.

"Russia is consistently and deliberately terrorizing Ukrainian civilians," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Nov. 5, in a summary of the civilian casualties reports.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,145,670 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,146,570 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 5.

The number includes 900 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,329 (+3) tanks, 23,535 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 66,574 (+70) vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,273 (+24) artillery systems, 1,535 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,237 (+2) air defense systems, 428 airplanes, 346 helicopters, 78,258 (+398) drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.