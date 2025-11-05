KI logo
Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Iskander launcher support vehicle destroyed in Kursk blast, Ukrainian special forces confirm

2 min read
by Tania Myronyshena
Iskander, a short range solid fuel propelled road mobile theater quasi-ballistic missile system march along the Red Square on Moscow Victory Parade on May 9, 2010. (Getty Images)

A transport-loading vehicle for Russia’s Iskander ballistic missile system was destroyed on Nov. 4 in the Kursk region, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO) confirmed on Nov. 5.

The strike was carried out jointly with the Russian partisan movement Chornaya Iskra ("Black Spark") near the village of Ovsyannikovo, SSO wrote on Telegram.

The vehicle was used to transport, reload, and prepare Iskander missiles that had been launched against Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian special forces and Chornaya Iskra also destroyed a 1L122 "Harmony" radar station near the village of Nyzhnii Reutets in the same region. The small radar was reportedly used to detect and track aerial targets and provide targeting data for Russian air defense.

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces said they continue to inflict "a thousand cuts" on Russian forces, undermining their combat capability and bringing Russia’s defeat closer.

Russia's production of ballistic missiles has increased by at least 66% over 2024, according to data from Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) shared with the Kyiv Independent. HUR estimates suggest Russia currently holds nearly 600 Iskander-Ms and over 100 Kinzhals in its arsenal.

Russia has also reportedly outfitted its newest Iskanders with radar decoys and less predictable flight paths, making them more difficult to intercept.

Given their increased production, technical upgrades, and role in long-range strikes, systems like the Iskander, along with the infrastructure supporting them, have become important targets for Ukraine.

Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

