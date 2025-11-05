Breaking: Russia should 'begin preparations for full-scale nuclear tests immediately,' defense minister says

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Nov. 5 that Russia should begin immediate preparations for full-scale nuclear tests.

He spoke at a televised meeting of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

“The U.S. is engaged in the accelerated modernization of its strategic offensive weapons,” Belousov said. “I believe it is advisable to begin preparations immediately.”

Russia revoked its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty in 2023 but said it would mirror U.S. moves on testing. The remarks come after President Donald Trump said on Oct. 30 that he had instructed the Defense Department to resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time since 1992.

Trump’s move to resume tests came after Russia announced on Oct. 26 that it had tested its newly developed nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed Burevestnik cruise missile. Trump said the announcement was “not appropriate,” urging Putin to seek an end to the war in Ukraine instead of “testing missiles.”

He also noted that Moscow is aware the U.S. has a nuclear submarine deployed “right off their shore.”