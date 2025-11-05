KI logo
Wednesday, November 5, 2025
War

Breaking: Russia should 'begin preparations for full-scale nuclear tests immediately,' defense minister says

by Jared Goyette
Russian RS-24 Yars nuclear missile complex (NATO reporting name: SS-29) arrives during the main rehearsals of the military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on May 5, 2024. (Contributor/Getty Images)

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Nov. 5 that Russia should begin immediate preparations for full-scale nuclear tests.

He spoke at a televised meeting of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

“The U.S. is engaged in the accelerated modernization of its strategic offensive weapons,” Belousov said. “I believe it is advisable to begin preparations immediately.”

Russia revoked its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty in 2023 but said it would mirror U.S. moves on testing. The remarks come after President Donald Trump said on Oct. 30 that he had instructed the Defense Department to resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time since 1992.

Trump’s move to resume tests came after Russia announced on Oct. 26 that it had tested its newly developed nuclear-powered, nuclear-armed Burevestnik cruise missile. Trump said the announcement was “not appropriate,” urging Putin to seek an end to the war in Ukraine instead of “testing missiles.”

He also noted that Moscow is aware the U.S. has a nuclear submarine deployed “right off their shore.”

Jared Goyette

Kyiv

Jared Goyette is an American journalist based in Kyiv and an assistant editor on the Kyiv Independent’s War Desk. His reporting has appeared in The Nation and on PRI’s “The World,” and he previously served as the English-language editor for The Ukrainians Media. Earlier, he worked as a digital editor/reporter at FOX 9 in Minneapolis and received the Minnesota SPJ’s 2022 Peter S. Popovich Award. His work has also appeared in The Guardian and The Washington Post.

