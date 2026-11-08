Ukraine war latest: Ukraine hits key bridge on 'highway of death' linking mainland Russia to occupied regions

Key developments on Nov. 7-8:

Ukrainian drones hit key bridge, power stations in Russia's Rostov Oblast, governor says

Europe to participate in Abu Dhabi peace talks, French foreign minister says

Russian ballistic missiles slam Kyiv, damage Northern Bridge, injure at least 6 people

Ukraine strikes Russian missile launchers, air defense systems in Bryansk Oblast, General Staff say

Military intelligence identifies Russian soldiers involved in deadly Komyshuvakha aid center strike

Ukraine strikes Oryol factory with Neptune missile, reportedly Saratov Oil Refinery in mass attack on Russian regions

Ukrainian drone strikes on the morning of Nov. 8 damaged a bridge and energy facilities in Russia's Rostov Oblast, causing traffic closures and blackouts, regional Governor Yuri Slyusar reported.

Drone debris reportedly damaged the bridge over the Mius River, located on the R-280 highway — a strategic road that links Rostov Oblast with several Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine, including Crimea.

Traffic on the road leading to the bridge has been completely shut down due to drone damage, Slyusar said.

The governor later reported that a Ukrainian drone strike also damaged a transformer at the Sulin power substation in the region's Millerovsky district, cutting off electricity in multiple villages.

Energy workers will begin repairs after emergency responders clear the scene, Slyusar said. No casualties were reported.

Ukraine's "middle strike" campaign, launched in spring 2026, has targeted Russian logistics along the R-280 road, part of the so-called "highway of death" carrying military cargo from mainland Russia to occupied Ukraine.

0:00 / 1× Eyewitness footage of the reported drone attack on the bridge over the Mius River in Russia's Rostov Oblast on Nov. 8, 2026. (Exilenova-Plus / Telegram)

The Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova-Plus published footage purportedly depicting the attack on the Mius River bridge, reporting that the target was struck by an FP-2 drone.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims at the time of publication.

The bridge over the Mius River, situated at the 97th kilometer of the R-280 highway in Rostov Oblast's Neklinovsky district, connects the southern Russian region with the occupied Ukrainian territories of Mariupol, Melitopol, and Crimea.

Ukraine's "middle strike" campaign, launched in spring 2026, has targeted Russian logistics along this roadway, part of the so-called "highway of death" carrying military cargo from mainland Russia to occupied Ukraine.

Europe to participate in Abu Dhabi peace talks, French foreign minister says

Europe will join the upcoming U.S.-mediated peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian representatives, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot during an interview with RTL on Nov. 8.

"The Europeans will be well represented, and France will be in Abu Dhabi to take part in these discussions. I cannot yet tell you who will represent France on this occasion, but it will certainly be there," Barrot said.

European participation and influence in negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow have been limited so far. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed the need for a dedicated EU envoy for the peace talks to prevent "condemning Europe to irrelevance."

Meloni's call received support from Antonio Costa, President of the European Council.



"The European Union's participation must be organized in a manner that enables it to convey a clear and unified message, to defend its interests, and to support Ukraine," Costa wrote on Nov. 6 in response to Meloni.

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Russian ballistic missiles slam Kyiv, damage Northern Bridge, injure at least 6 people

Several waves of Russian ballistic missiles hit Kyiv overnight on Nov. 6 to 7, just hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing another large-scale infrastructure attack.

At least six people in the city of Kyiv have been injured, according to authorities. Among the injured in the city of Kyiv is a 14-year-old girl, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Two of the injured have been hospitalized.

The Russian attack damaged residential buildings, a kindergarten, and Kyiv's crucial Northern Bridge.

Local resident Yuliia Ponomariova, 20, used to attend the kindergarten that was damaged in the strike. She told the Kyiv Independent it's not the first attack that has happened close to her home, as the Solomianskyi District is often targeted in Russian attacks.

"Now I feel very empty. (This kindergarten) is very precious to me. I still can't quite comprehend that an instant missile attack struck and destroyed an important place for me. I'm glad I survived, that my parents are safe, and that the flat is intact. But it's very frightening what is happening in my neighborhood," Ponomariova said.

Ukraine strikes Russian missile launchers, air defense systems in Bryansk Oblast, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces struck two Iskander missile launchers and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Russia's Bryansk Oblast between Nov. 6 and 7, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Nov. 7.

While the General Staff confirmed the Iskander missile launchers were hit, the extend of damage to the systems was still being clarified.

The Iskander-M is one of Russia's principal ballistic weapons. Since the beginning of 2026, Moscow has launched more than 500 ballistic missiles against Ukraine.

Kyiv's military intelligence estimates that Russia can produce more than 200 cruise and ballistic missiles of various types each month, with Iskander-M missiles among its production priorities.

Ukrainian forces also struck a Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Bryansk Oblast, the General Staff said.

Military intelligence identifies Russian soldiers involved in deadly Komyshuvakha aid center strike

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) has identified Russian military personnel allegedly involved in a Nov. 2 airstrike on a school in Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where civilians were receiving humanitarian aid, HUR said on Nov. 7.

At least 55 people were killed in the attack, while more than 50 others remain missing, according to local authorities. Search and rescue operations at the site have continued for six days, with the final death toll yet to be established.

Russian forces struck the front-line village several times on Nov. 2, initially hitting an underground school where local residents had gathered to receive humanitarian aid. One of the bombs was a 3-ton FAB-3000, containing more than 1,000 kilograms of explosives.

HUR identified Cl. Fedor Zubakov, head of the fire-strike planning group at the headquarters of Russia's Dnepr Group of Forces, as the officer who planned the attack.

HUR also identified six Russian pilots allegedly responsible for carrying out the bombing, including Cpt. Sergei Yeliseyev, Cpt. Dmitry Zverev, Sr. Lt. Rodion Plotnikov, Sr. Lt. Nikita Ignatyev, Sr. Lt. Maksim Sokolenko, and Lt. Vadim Perekhrest.

The crew of a seventh aircraft is still being identified, HUR said.

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Ukraine strikes Oryol factory with Neptune missile, reportedly hits Saratov Oil Refinery in mass attack on Russian regions

Ukraine struck various sites in the Russian regions of Oryol, Saratov, and Rostov, hitting an oil refinery among several targets overnight on Nov. 7, Ukraine's General Staff and monitoring channels reported.

In the western city of Oryol, the Proton electronic components factory, Proton-Elektrotex, was hit, the General Staff reported on Nov. 4. It added that a direct hit was confirmed, and a fire broke out on the premises amid explosions. Ukraine's missile forces used the Ukrainian Navy's Neptune coastal missile systems to strike the enterprise.

Proton-Elektrotex is a leading Russian manufacturer of optoelectronic equipment and devices and operates a full production cycle, the General Staff said.

"This complicates the production of components for cruise and ballistic missiles, with which the enemy hits Ukrainian cities," it added.

Neptune is Ukraine's ground-launched, domestically produced anti-ship rocket with a maximum range of 300 kilometers (186 miles), which it famously used in April 2022 to sink Russia's Black Sea flagship, the .

Meanwhile, the Saratov Oil Refinery was set ablaze after it was targeted by Ukrainian forces, according to Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova Plus.