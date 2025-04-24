The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, Minerals, Sanctions, Trade, Business
Edit post

Ukraine, US to start working on free trade zone, Shmyhal says

by Kateryna Denisova April 24, 2025 9:13 AM 2 min read
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal meeting in Washington, United States, on April 23, 2025. (Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and the U.S. agreed to start working on a free trade zone between the two countries, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 23 after meeting U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington.

Ukraine and the U.S. launched initial talks on a free trade zone back in 2021. Earlier, Shmyhal said that Kyiv seeks to boost bilateral trade and an agreement with the U.S. to allow "everything except for the fixed exceptions."

Ukrainian trade with the U.S. has dropped in recent years, with only $874 million of exports and $3.4 billion of American imports last year. But the knock-on effect could be a global trade war that hits Ukraine too, Oleksandra Myronenko from the Center for Economic Strategy (CES) in Kyiv, told the Kyiv Independent.

In early April, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all Ukrainian goods, except metal products, which had already been subject to a 25% tariff in March.

According to Shmyhal, the parties also discussed "important political aspects" of the long-debated future minerals deal between Kyiv and Washington, which was reaffirmed in a recently signed memorandum. Further details on the ongoing negotiations are expected by April 26.

"Ukraine's government undoubtedly supports the conclusion of an agreement on economic partnership between the American and Ukrainian peoples and the creation of a Reconstruction Investment Fund," the prime minister said.

Shmyhal also called on the U.S. to strengthen energy sanctions against Russia due to the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Politico reported on April 23, citing undisclosed sources, that the Trump administration is discussing the possible lifting of sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and other Russian energy assets in Europe.

Ukraine has no great options if Trump recognizes Crimea as Russian
Ukraine is facing a crossroads in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion, with the possibility of being forced to reject an unfavorable peace deal being imposed under huge pressure from the U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.