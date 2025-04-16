The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Italy transfers $28 million to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 16, 2025 1:26 PM 2 min read
Ukrhydroenergo CEO, Ihor Syrota (L), and Italian Ambassador to Ukraine, Carlo Formosa (R), on April 16, 2025. The Italian government has transferred the first 25 million euros ($28.3 million) installment to help rebuild Ukraine's energy infrastructure. (The Italian Embassy in Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Italian government has transferred the first 25 million euros ($28.3 million) installment to help rebuild Ukraine's war-damaged energy infrastructure, the Italian Embassy in Ukraine told the Kyiv Independent on April 16.

The funds are part of a broader 200 million euros (around $227 million) initiative co-financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The disbursed funds are directed to Ukraine's state-owned energy company Ukrhydroenergo. The project aims to implement urgent measures to restore energy access, reinforce critical power grids, and ensure delivery of essential services in the hardest-hit regions.

"This first financing is a concrete signal of Italy's strong support for Ukraine's energy sector, which has been severely tested by the war," said Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa.

The initiative is also part of a 125 million euros (approximately $142 million) Italian assistance package focused on energy security and Ukraine's reconstruction. The aid is being delivered in coordination with Ukrainian institutions and international partners.

"The country's recovery begins with light, heat, and basic services that unite communities and make them resilient," Formosa added.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Moscow has systematically targeted Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure.

Although Ukraine agreed to a full 30-day ceasefire in U.S.-mediated talks held in Jeddah on March 11, Russia rejected the deal unless it included limitations on Ukraine's military and foreign aid.

A partial ceasefire, covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea, was reached instead. Russia has since violated the terms of that limited agreement.

US softens demands on Ukraine minerals deal after Washington talks, Bloomberg reports
The Trump administration has reportedly lowered the payback it seeks under a minerals agreement with Ukraine from $300 billion to $100 billion.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

