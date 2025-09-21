Ukraine to begin exporting naval drones, other weapons, Zelensky says

Kyiv has drawn up preliminary proposals for a "controlled export" of Ukrainian weapons, particularly sea drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Sept. 21.

The announcement comes ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York City Sept. 23-29, during which Zelensky is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders.

Zelensky said Ukraine plans to expand its purchases of U.S. arms under NATO'S PURL program in October and is also looking to export its domestically produced weapons.

"We also have initial proposals for our partners regarding the export of Ukrainian weapons —modern weapons. This will be a controlled export of our weapons, in particular naval drones," the president said.

"The security of sea routes is an integral part of overall security, and many nations depend on it. Ukraine offers all its reliable partners our developments, which have helped us in the Black Sea. We are counting on strong contracts."

Zelensky will discuss these proposals with allies at the UN General Assembly, which he described as an intense "week of diplomacy" that will include nearly two dozen meetings with world leaders.

Ukraine's defense sector — and its drone industry in particular — has exploded since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. More than 200 drone companies have emerged, many producing cheap, adaptable systems that have reshaped modern warfare.

Amid this defense tech boom, Ukraine has steadily expanded its naval drone fleet, integrating unmanned maritime systems into combat operations. Kyiv has repeatedly used maritime drones to inflict heavy losses on Russian assets in the Black Sea.

Ukraine recently unveiled the TOLOKA underwater drone system, including the massive TLK-1000, which measures up to 12 meters, carries 5,000 kilograms, and can reach targets up to 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) away.

The export of Ukraine's domestic weapons is heavily restricted, requiring hard-to-obtain permits from the State Export Service. In May, Ukrainian defense manufacturers issued a public letter to Zelensky urging him to lift export restrictions on domestically produced military-grade equipment, particularly drones.

Zelensky announced on June 21 that Kyiv would soon begin exporting defense technologies and opening weapons production lines in partner countries as part of a broader effort to internationalize the country's arms production, as Ukraine's drone production capacity outpaces its financing.

In July, Zelensky announced that he'd reached a deal with Trump on the sale of Ukrainian drones to the U.S. Zelensky estimated the potential contract would be worth $10-$30 billion.

Kyiv also signed a major deal with U.S. company Swift Beat to co-produce hundreds of thousands of drones this year.

Zelensky later proposed a joint program to finance and produce interceptor drones together with European partners after Russia's Sept. 10 drone incursion into Poland sparked alarm about Europe's air defense capabilities.