Ukraine war latest: Estonia asks NATO to activate Article 4 after Russian fighter jets violate airspace

Key developments on Sept. 20-21:

Estonia asks NATO to activate Article 4 after Russian fighter jets violate airspace

Russian drones strike oil, transport infrastructure in Chernihiv Oblast

Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway leading to Russian aerospace plant, Atesh group claims

Ukraine strikes oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts, military confirms

3 Russian Mi-8 helicopters, radar station destroyed in occupied Crimea, Ukraine's HUR says

Ukraine has a massive new sea drone, could threaten Russia's Crimean Bridge

Estonia is requesting consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty following a Russian airspace violation on Sept. 19, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced.

Earlier in the day, Estonia's Foreign Ministry and military reported that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered the country's airspace for 12 minutes before being intercepted and turned back by NATO aircraft.

"Such violation is totally unacceptable. The Government of Estonia has decided to request NATO Article 4 consultations," Michal wrote on X following the incursion.

Article 4 allows member states to call for discussions with allies if they believe their security is threatened without triggering an automatic military response. It was recently invoked by Poland following a Russian drone incursion on Sept. 10.

The Russian MiG-31 breached Estonian airspace on Sept. 19 without permission over the Gulf of Finland, near Vaindloo Island, according to the Estonian military. The aircraft reportedly had no flight plans and their transponders were turned off.

Italian Air Force F-35 fighter jets, part of the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission, intercepted the Russian jets.

Russian aircraft often fly without using transponders, failing to file flight plans, and do not establish contact with regional air traffic control — a pattern that NATO officials have long described as high-risk behavior.

According to Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Russia had previously violated Estonian airspace three times in 2025 before the fighter jet incursion. Earlier this month, a Russian MI-8 helicopter violated Estonian airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Tallinn has handed Moscow a formal protest note over the latest violation. Russia has not yet commented on the incursion.

NATO and EU representatives have condemned the incursion, which comes on the heels of reported Russian airspace violations in Poland and Romania.

When asked for a reaction on the airspace violation, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration with the situation.

"I don't love it when that happens. It could be big trouble. I'll let you know later, they'll brief me in about an hour," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the incident represents "a systematic Russian campaign" against Europe, NATO, and the West.

"Russian destabilization is spreading to new countries and areas," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

"They are using all means at their disposal, from interfering in political processes, as in Romania and Moldova, to violating airspace, as in Poland, Romania, and now Estonia. ... Strong action is needed — both jointly and by each individual country."

NATO has pledged to bolster defenses along the alliance's eastern flank in response to recent airspace violations and Russia's increasingly aggressive use of drones in the region. The operation Eastern Sentry was launched on Sept. 13, days after Poland, a NATO country, shot down Russian drones for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian drones strike oil, transport infrastructure in Chernihiv Oblast

Russian drones reportedly struck a Ukrainian oil depot at a military facility in Bakhmach, Chernihiv Oblast on Sept. 20, Russian Telegram channels reported.

Pro-Russian Telegram media channel Shot posted a video of the reported attack, showing a fire emanating from the depot.

Shot reported that Russian-made Gerans, which are direct copies of Shaheds, drones struck the depot, which is used to deliver fuel to motorized units in Sumy Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the strike, and no information was available as to the extent of the damage caused.

The head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzynsky, warned earlier of an attack on the region.

Bryzynsky added that unspecified transport infrastructure was damaged in the strike, making no mention of a blaze at the oil depot. Bryzynsky said that no casualties were initially reported in the attack.

Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's railway authority, said that a number of trains are delayed due to the attack.

The attack comes just one day after Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities, which killed 2 people and injured 36.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched 579 drones, 8 ballistic missiles, and 32 cruise missiles, with direct strikes reported in 10 locations across multiple regions.

Ukraine and Russia have continued to trade blows to each others oil and energy infrastructure in recent months, with Kyiv warning of renewed attacks on Ukraine's energy grid in anticipation of the upcoming winter.

Kyiv has also continued to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's General Staff said that it had struck two oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts overnight.

Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway leading to Russian aerospace plant, Atesh group claims

Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotaged a railway leading to an aerospace factory in the Russian city of Smolensk, the Atesh group claimed on Sept. 21.

"Agents of our movement blew up the railway tracks in Smolensk, leading to an aerospace factory. This plant produces Kh-59 missiles for the Russian Ministry of Defense," the group said in a Telegram post.

The Atesh group regularly conducts sabotage operations on military infrastructure in occupied Ukrainian territory and deep within Russia.

"Our comrades from the Organization of Ukrainians at the factory confirmed that missile logistics have been disrupted," the group claimed.

The act of sabotage was conducted by the Atesh group with help from the so-called Secret Organization of Ukrainians.

"The factory produces missiles, drones, and other equipment. It is a strategic target, and we will continue to strike such facilities. Military-industrial complex facilities are unprotected, and production disruptions will escalate," Atesh said.

The group's claims could not be independently verified by the Kyiv Independent.

0:00/0:041×Purported footage of a sabotage operation by the Atesh group at railway tracks leading to an aerospace plant in Smolensk, Russia. (Atesh/Telegram)

The western Russian city of Smolensk is located about 276 kilometers (172 miles) from Ukraine's northern border with Russia.

On Sept. 17, Atesh partisans sabotaged railway infrastructure in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, disrupting Moscow's military logistics "in all strategic directions," the group claimed.

Days prior, a communications tower was destroyed at an air defense factory in the Russian city of Tula, the Atesh partisan group claimed on Sept. 11.

Ukraine strikes oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts, military confirms



Ukraine's General Staff said that it had struck two oil refineries overnight on Sept. 20 in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts, confirming earlier reports on social media from Russian residents.

The General Staff also added in its announcement that it had damaged the main transport infrastructure facility in Samara. It said that explosions and fires had been recorded, while the final results of these strikes are still being determined.

"All affected facilities are involved in supplying the Russian Armed Forces," the General Staff wrote.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are systematically implementing measures aimed at reducing the military-economic potential of the aggressor state. In particular, this is the undermining of the Russian Federation's logistical capabilities in the oil refining sector and the disruption of the systems for providing the Russian Federation's armed forces with fuel and lubricants."

The news comes as Kyiv continues to escalate its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

In the Russian city of Saratov, drones struck an oil refinery in the outskirts of the city.

Videos posted on social media by residents appear to show a a drone striking the refinery, causing a large explosion. Russian Telegram channels posted images and videos of the large fire seen from the city.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin, without mentioning the reported strike on the refinery, claimed that a residential building in Saratov was damaged in the city amid a Ukrainian drone attack, leaving one person injured.

0:00/0:091×A purported video of a Ukrainian drone striking an oil refinery in the Russian city of Saratov on Sept. 20, 2025. (Crimean Wind/Telegram)

The reported attacks come just days after Ukrainian forces struck the Saratov oil refinery overnight on Sept. 16, causing explosions and a fire at the facility.

The Saratov refinery produces over 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and more. The facility, whose processing volume amounted to 4.8 million metric tons in 2023, helps supply the Russian military, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

It was not immediately clear as to whether the same refinery was struck in the overnight attack. The region has been targeted by Ukrainian forces before, including on Aug. 10 when the Rosneft-run refinery was reportedly forced to halt operations.

Saratov lies roughly 150 km (100 miles) from the border with Kazakhstan and nearly 600 kilometers (370 miles) east of the front line in Ukraine.

Elsewhere in Russia, Ukrainian drones also reported stuck a refinery in the city of Novokuybyshevsk in Samara Oblast amid a drone attack on the region.

Novokuybyshevsk lies over 900 km (560 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

It was not immediately clear as to the damage caused in Novokuybyshevsk, although residents in the city reported a large blaze near the city.

Ukrainian Telegram media channels Exilenova Plus reportedly geolocated the footage to the the main oil processing unit at the Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Samara.

Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority, reported later in the night that a temporary ground halt has been imposed at Samara Airport amid the drone attack.

The attack on the refinery comes as Russia faces a mounting gasoline shortage, exacerbated by Ukrainian strikes on oil infrastructure.

3 Russian Mi-8 helicopters, radar station destroyed in occupied Crimea, Ukraine's HUR says

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) destroyed three Russian Mi-8 helicopters and a radar station in occupied Crimea, the agency reported on Sept. 21.

"The Russian invaders' air fleet in the temporarily occupied Crimea has been reduced again as a result of successful combat operations," HUR wrote on Telegram.

The Mi-8 is a medium-lift helicopter widely used by Russia for transport, reconnaissance, and combat support. It can carry troops and equipment or be outfitted as a gunship.

The radar destroyed was identified as the 55Zh6U Nebo-U, a mobile early-warning system capable of detecting stealth aircraft and cruise missiles at long ranges.

Such radars provide critical targeting data for surface-to-air missile systems.

0:00/0:511×Purported footage of Ukrainian attacks against Russian helicopters and a radar station in occupied Crimea. Footage published on Sept. 21, 2025. (HUR/Telegram)

The agency did not disclose the exact location of the strike.

Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, has remained one of the key targets for Ukrainian operations against Russian military infrastructure since the start of the full-scale invasion.

On Sept. 9, HUR reported targeting two radar stations, and on Sept. 1, it said it destroyed two Mi-8 helicopters and struck a Russian tugboat.