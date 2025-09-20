KI logo
Zelensky confirms upcoming meeting with Trump at UN General Assembly

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump gather for a meeting in New York City, U.S., on Sept. 27, 2024. (Alex Kent/Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to the UN General Assembly next week, Zelensky told journalists on Sept. 19.

Zelensky will be heading the Ukrainian delegation to the gathering in New York, which is expected to bring together leaders from nearly 150 countries over Sept. 23-29.

"There will be a large number of bilateral meetings. Business, technology, defense, the minerals deal. This will be combined with a large economic meeting. And a meeting with the President of the United States of America," the president said, as reported by Interfax Ukraine.

"Also, very likely, a meeting between the first ladies of Ukraine and the United States on the humanitarian issue relating to children."

This General Assembly comes as U.S.-led attempts to move peace talks forward between Russia and Ukraine have stalled, with Moscow refusing serious proposals to arrange a meeting between Zelensky and and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Despite initially threatening Russia with sanctions if it didn't stop the war, Trump has seemingly dropped any intention of putting pressure on Moscow directly.

According to Ukrainian outlet Ukrinform, Zelensky said that he hopes Trump will provide him with security guarantees that would protect Ukraine from future attacks in the event of a peace deal.

Trump has signaled willingness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees but has not specified what those might be.

He has, however, ruled out sending U.S. troops as peacekeeping forces. He has also stated that Europe should play the leading role in providing these guarantees.

Zelensky and Trump last met in person on Aug. 18 during a gathering of European officials at the White House, two days after Trump and Putin met in Alaska.

During the meeting in Alaska, First Lady Melania Trump gave a letter to Putin that raised the issue of Russia's forcible kidnapping of Ukrainian children.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

