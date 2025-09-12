Poland to partner with Ukraine, European allies to strengthen Polish air defense after Russian drone attack, Tusk says

Warsaw will partner with Kyiv to develop effective anti-drone capabalities and with European allies for further air defense support in the wake of Russia's recent drone attack, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Sept. 11.

Russia committed an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace overnight on Sept. 10, forcing Poland's Air Force to down Russian drones for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Nineteen Russian drones were recorded crossing into Poland, in what Polish officials describe as a "deliberately targeted" attack.

Speaking after a meeting of Poland's National Security Council, Tusk said Warsaw's allies had pledged "unequivocal" support and would work to strengthen the country's air defense capablities.

"Everyone treats this as a common cause. Thanks to this solidarity, not only words of support have emerged, but also unequivocal declarations of direct support for Poland," Tusk said, as reported by the Polish news outlet Onet.

"I heard this from the leaders of France, the U.K., Sweden, and the Netherlands. We will also cooperate with Ukraine in developing the most effective anti-drone defense possible. We have arranged to meet in the coming hours to discuss and exchange experiences."

Tusk's remarks came as President Volodymyr Zelensky on the same day announced that Poland plans to send military representatives to Ukraine to undergo consultations and training on how to effectively shoot down Russian drones.

Tusk also said that European countries were planning to supply military equipment to Poland, including fighter jets and Patriot air defense systems.

"In the case of France, we are talking about Rafale fighter jets, the Dutch are talking about additional Patriot batteries. (...) The information from the U.K. that they will cooperate with France on additional air defense for Poland has also been confirmed," he said.

Tusk said funding would "not be an obstacle" and that Poland was prepared to spend money on the most effective systems in light of the Russian threat.

The Polish prime minister went on to say he believed U.S. President Donald Trump remained committed to NATO and to Poland's security. Trump has not issued a condemnation of Russia's drone incursion and on Sept. 11 told reporters the breach "could have been a mistake."

Polis President Karol Nawrocki, who spoke with Trump after the incursion, said Trump assured him of his support, according to Tusk.

"We would prefer our largest ally to express its views on this event in full, but let's not be picky; we have to get used to this situation," Tusk said.

In response to Russia's drone incursion, Poland activated NATO's Article 4, which allows member states to request consultations when they believe their security is under threat.

Russian officials have denied responsibility for the attack altogether.