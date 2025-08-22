Ukrainian naval drone explosion in Novorossiysk Bay kills 5 'elite' Russian divers, intelligence claims

A naval drone operated by Ukraine's military intelligence exploded after it lost connection with central control and was seized by Russian military divers in Novorossiysk Bay, killing five of them, the agency reported on Aug. 22.

According to the agency, during an operation in the Black Sea, the naval drone lost connection with its control center due to electronic warfare and started drifting.

Later, the Russian command reportedly ordered five naval reconnaissance divers to retrieve the naval drone from the bay for inspection. Ukraine's military intelligence HUR identified them as members of the Russian commando frogmen — an elite unit that receives top-level training, significant funding, and advanced equipment.

"While handling a Ukrainian naval drone, it detonated — the explosion resulted in the elimination of all five elite Russian underwater saboteurs," the statement read.

The exact timing of the operation is unknown.

Novorossiysk has become a key port for the Russian Black Sea Fleet after successful Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea forced Moscow to pull out much of its naval forces from the peninsula.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

On Aug. 20, Ukraine’s intelligence struck a Russian patrol boat in the Black Sea near the occupied town of Zaliznyi Port in Kherson Oblast, killing five crew members, HUR said.