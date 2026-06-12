Sumy hit by morning artillery bombardment as Russian strikes across Ukraine kill at least 6, injure 52 over past day

Russian artillery struck the northeastern city of Sumy in the morning of June 12, as attacks across Ukraine saw at least six civilians killed and a further 52 injured over the past day, regional authorities said.

Eight locations were struck in broad daylight in the regional capital, injuring six residents, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

The attack was the third time the city had been targeted with artillery since the beginning of the year, the governor added.

Elsewhere in Sumy Oblast, two people were killed and another ten injured in drone attacks in front-line areas, regional authorities said.

Russian forces launched 117 long-range attack drones, including Shahed-type drones, at Ukraine, 102 of which were intercepted. Fourteen impacts were recorded at seven different locations, the Air Force reported.

In front-line Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and four injured, according to regional governor Vadym Filashkin, as Russia intensifies efforts to take the fortress city of Kostiantynivka.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, also a hotspot of frontline fighting, two people were killed and another three injured as Russia attacked 44 settlements, regional authorities said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 13 people were injured, including a 15-year-old child, according to regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

Eight people were injured in Kherson Oblast, where Russia continues to strike settlements on the Ukrainian-controlled western bank of the Dnipro River, oblast governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Five people were injured in Mykolaiv Oblast, as Russia attacked the regional capital with Shahed-type drones, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

A fifteen-year-old child was among three people injured in Kharkiv Oblast, all in the village of Nyzhche Solone, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.