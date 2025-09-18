1st batch of military equipment under NATO’s PURL program arrives in Ukraine, media reports

The first batch of military equipment under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program has arrived in Ukraine, Suspilne reported on Sept. 18, citing an unnamed NATO official.

The delivery follows the signing of the PURL agreement between the U.S. and NATO on July 14. The initiative allows for the transfer of U.S. weapons to Ukraine, funded by European countries.

According to the NATO representative, additional aid packages are already en route. Four packages have been funded through the PURL program so far.

On Sept. 17, the Trump administration confirmed that Ukraine would soon receive military aid from U.S. stockpiles, financed by NATO allies, under the PURL mechanism for the first time.

Several European countries have already pledged financial support to the PURL initiative.

Denmark has allocated approximately $90 million, while Sweden has contributed $275 million and Norway around $135 million.

The Netherlands funded the first aid package with $590 million, and Germany has also joined the program, pledging $500 million.