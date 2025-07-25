Ukraine plans drone deals with US valued at up to $30 billion, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had reached an agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sale of Ukrainian drones to the United States.

Zelensky estimated the potential contract to be worth between $10 billion and $30 billion.

The news comes as Zelensky earlier announced a "win-win" deal, under which Washington would purchase Ukrainian-made drones in exchange for Kyiv acquiring U.S. weapons. The Trump administration has also approved two potential military sales to Ukraine worth an estimated $330 million.

"This agreement is in place," Zelensky said, speaking to journalists on July 24.

Oversight of the upcoming contracts with the United States will be carried out by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, and presidential advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin, according to Zelensky.

Ukraine is working to relocate elements of its national weapons production abroad, and is currently negotiating with Denmark, Norway, and Germany to establish joint manufacturing arrangements, Zelensky said.

The president added that Ukraine has reached an agreement with Denmark.

"For example, Denmark will set up production lines for long-range drones. They will provide additional funding for that — 100, 200, or 300 million. Long-range drones will be produced there and supplied to us during the war," Zelensky said.

"This production line is a 50/50 partnership with the private sector. But after the war, they will stockpile drones for themselves — for their own army," the president added.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Kyiv has expanded drone production across all domains — air, land, and sea — with plans to manufacture 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.

Kyiv's hybrid strike platforms — including the Palianytsia and Peklo missile-drones — have attracted global interest for their ability to deliver precision strikes over extended ranges.

On June 1, Ukraine carried out an unprecedented drone strike as part of Operation Spiderweb, targeting four Russian air bases deep inside the country with first-person view (FPV) drones.