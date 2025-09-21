Ukraine has a massive new sea drone, could threaten Russia's Crimean Bridge

Ukraine unveiled its TOLOKA underwater drone at the Defense Tech Valley 2025 exhibition in Lviv, Ukrainian military news site Militarnyi reported on Sept. 19.

Although the platform has been known for about a year, it has only now been publicly displayed. The system features three variants capable of striking targets up to 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) away.

The compact TLK-150 is designed for stealth operations just below the surface, using electric propulsion to evade detection and penetrate Russian defenses, according to Defense Express.

Larger models include the TLK-400, with a range of 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) and a 500-kilogram payload, and the TLK-1000, which measures up to 12 meters, carries 5,000 kilograms, and can reach targets up to 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles).

Ukraine's General Staff showcased the drone on social media on Sept. 19.

"Ukraine's Armed Forces will soon receive a number of new systems, including drones, unmanned boats, ground robotic complexes, and electronic warfare equipment," the military said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky first introduced the TOLOKA drone at the Support Ukraine summit in February, highlighting its ability to strike ships, ports, and Russian strategic targets.

The unveiling comes amid Kyiv's focus on precision strikes against Russian infrastructure.

In June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out its third attack on the Crimean Bridge, a critical supply and transport route for Russian forces to the occupied Ukrainian territories.

While the exact cause of damage to the bridge's underwater supports remains unclear, some defense experts speculate that the TOLOKA drone may have played a role.

Since 2022, Ukraine has steadily expanded its naval drone fleet, integrating unmanned maritime systems into combat operations.

Kyiv has repeatedly used maritime drones to inflict heavy losses on Russian assets in the Black Sea.