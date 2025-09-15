Ukraine tests new kamikaze drones resistant to Russian jamming

Ukraine's Brave1 defense innovation cluster has completed the final stage of testing for new kamikaze drones with a range of over 40 kilometers (25 miles), Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Sept. 15.

The drones are built to withstand Russian electronic warfare systems and will soon be tested in combat.

"Kamikaze attack drones with a range of 40 kilometers, capable of overcoming electronic warfare, represent a new level of capability to attack the enemy," Fedorov said.

Electronic warfare has become one of Russia's key defenses against Ukraine's drone arsenal, as jamming and spoofing aim to disrupt navigation and prevent drones from striking targets.

If proven resilient, the new systems could improve Ukraine's ability to strike logistics hubs, artillery positions, and equipment behind Russian lines.

"Strike drones are becoming a cheap and practical solution for the front lines — they are affordable to manufacture and easily scalable," Fedorov added.

Kyiv has rapidly expanded its drone program since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in June that Ukraine could produce up to 8 million drones per year but lacks the financing to reach that scale.

Russia has also scaled up production, relying heavily on Shahed-type attack drones for near-daily strikes on Ukrainian cities. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to establish a dedicated branch of the armed forces for unmanned systems.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sept. 11 that Moscow is copying Kyiv's battlefield innovations, particularly in interceptor drones.