KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Russia copying Kyiv's drone technology as 'direct technological race' accelerates, Ukraine army chief says

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russia copying Kyiv's drone technology as 'direct technological race' accelerates, Ukraine army chief says
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 6, 2024. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia is adopting Ukrainian military technologies, particularly in interceptor drones, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sept. 11.

"We are dealing with a direct technological race in which the advantage will go to those who not only modernize but also stay ahead," Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

The commander said that Ukraine's mission is the constant improvement of existing solutions and the creation of new tactics for unmanned systems.

Kyiv has invested heavily in drone warfare since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, evolving from modified commercial drones to mass-produced attack and reconnaissance drones.

Syrskyi said Ukrainian drones struck more than 60,000 targets in August, with attack drones and strike bombers accounting for most Russian losses in manpower and equipment.

In turn, Russia has intensified its deep drone strikes, forcing Ukraine to expand its electronic warfare capabilities, Syrskyi added. He said the number of Russian drones jammed by electronic countermeasures grew significantly last month.

"Analytics on drone usage allows us to quickly adjust tactics, increase efficiency, and stay ahead of (Russia)," he said. "Our efforts to develop and scale this area are yielding clear results."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in June that Ukraine has the capacity to produce up to 8 million drones annually but lacks the financing to reach that level.

Kyiv has urged foreign partners to back new projects to match its growing manufacturing base.

Russia has scaled up production of Shahed-type attack drones, used in near-daily strikes against Ukrainian cities. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to create a dedicated military branch for unmanned systems.

In largest drone breach into NATO territory, Russia appears to be probing Polish resolve
Nineteen Russian drones were recorded crossing into Poland on Sept. 10, in what became the largest attack on a NATO member state since the start of Moscow’s all-out war against Ukraine.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
UkraineRussiaDronesWarOleksandr SyrskyiUkrainian weapons
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 11
 (Updated:  )
Russia 'deliberately targeted' Poland's airspace, Sikorski says.

"Last night, Poland's airspace was breached 19 times by drones manufactured in Russia. The assessment of Polish and NATO air forces is that they did not veer off course, but were deliberately targeted," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in a video statement.

Russian officials named as suspects in killing of EuroMaidan protesters.

"The Russians personally visited the central districts of Kyiv, in particular Independence Square, assessed the situation on the spot and further adjusted... the operational plan of neutralizing protest actions with the forceful dispersal of demonstrators," the State Bureau of Investigation said.

Show More

Editors' Picks