Russia copying Kyiv's drone technology as 'direct technological race' accelerates, Ukraine army chief says

Russia is adopting Ukrainian military technologies, particularly in interceptor drones, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Sept. 11.

"We are dealing with a direct technological race in which the advantage will go to those who not only modernize but also stay ahead," Syrskyi wrote on Facebook.

The commander said that Ukraine's mission is the constant improvement of existing solutions and the creation of new tactics for unmanned systems.

Kyiv has invested heavily in drone warfare since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, evolving from modified commercial drones to mass-produced attack and reconnaissance drones.

Syrskyi said Ukrainian drones struck more than 60,000 targets in August, with attack drones and strike bombers accounting for most Russian losses in manpower and equipment.

In turn, Russia has intensified its deep drone strikes, forcing Ukraine to expand its electronic warfare capabilities, Syrskyi added. He said the number of Russian drones jammed by electronic countermeasures grew significantly last month.

"Analytics on drone usage allows us to quickly adjust tactics, increase efficiency, and stay ahead of (Russia)," he said. "Our efforts to develop and scale this area are yielding clear results."

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in June that Ukraine has the capacity to produce up to 8 million drones annually but lacks the financing to reach that level.

Kyiv has urged foreign partners to back new projects to match its growing manufacturing base.

Russia has scaled up production of Shahed-type attack drones, used in near-daily strikes against Ukrainian cities. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to create a dedicated military branch for unmanned systems.