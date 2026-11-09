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Ukraine strikes Russian satellite communications jamming station, General Staff says

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine strikes Russian satellite communications jamming station, General Staff says
Photo for illustrative purposes: Soldiers from a separate task rifle battalion of the National Police of Ukraine set up a Starlink satellite communication terminal at a combat position in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Oct. 16, 2026. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Ukraine struck a Russian electronic warfare system designed to disrupt satellite communications, as well as ammunition depots and other military logistics facilities in Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Nov. 9.

The satellite communications jamming station was hit near Sartana, in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, on overnight from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, according to the General Staff's statement.

The strikes come amid growing concerns over Ukraine's reliance on Starlink satellite systems for military communications. In October, unexpected restrictions on the satellite network disrupted several Ukrainian military operations, highlighting the importance of protecting the connectivity used to operate drones.

Ukraine uses Starshield terminals, among other things, to control interceptor drones that counter Russia's jet-powered Geran drones, which Moscow has been using as part of a renewed terror-bombing campaign aimed at Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure.

On Nov. 2, Ukrainian military technology adviser Serhii Beskrestnov said Russia was increasingly deploying electronic warfare systems designed to jam Starlink communications along the front line.

Ukrainian forces also struck Russian ammunition depots near Tokmak and Ostrykivka in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as a warehouse storing materiel and technical supplies near Krasnohorivka in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff said.

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Zaporizhzhia OblastRussiaUkraineRussian-occupied UkraineStarlink
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The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

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