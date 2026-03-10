Ukraine strikes missile control systems plant in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, Zelensky says

Ukrainian forces struck a plant in Russia's Bryansk region that manufactures control systems for Russian missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at an online media briefing on March 10.

"An operation has just successfully taken — a plant in Bryansk was hit. This plant manufactures control systems for all types of missiles of the Russian Federation." Zelensky said, adding that Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi had informed him of the strike.

The strike targeted the Kremniy El plant, a major Russian microelectronics manufacturer located in Bryansk, using air-launched Storm Shadow missiles, Ukraine's General Staff said. Russian regional officials confirmed an attack on industrial infrastructure in the city and reported damage following explosions.

"The target was hit and significant damage to production facilities was recorded," the General Staff said in a Telegram post, noting that the extent of the damage was still being assessed.

Video published by Ukraine's General Staff showing the strike on the Kremniy El plant in Russia's Bryansk Oblast on March 10.

Kremniy El is one of Russia's largest military microelectronics producers, manufacturing semiconductor components used in missile guidance and control systems. Its products are incorporated into a range of Russian weapons systems, including Pantsir air defense complexes and Iskander missile systems.

The facility has been targeted in previous attacks during the war, reflecting Ukraine's broader strategy of striking deep into Russia to disrupt the country's military-industrial supply chains.

Bryansk is located near the Ukrainian border but outside active front line combat areas. Strikes on such industrial sites are part of Kyiv's continued efforts to degrade Russia's missile production capacity as Moscow maintains regular missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.





