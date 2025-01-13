Skip to content
Bryansk chemical plant hit in aerial attack, Russian media says

by Abbey Fenbert January 13, 2025 10:52 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: A sign reading Bryansk Oblast sits on the side of a road entering the region, which borders Ukraine, on March 2, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A chemical plant in Russia's Bryansk Oblast was allegedly damaged in an aerial attack on the night of Jan. 13, Russian media reported.

Regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported that Russian air defense units were repelling a drone attack over Bryansk Oblast. Later in the evening, the Astra Telegram news channel reported that the Bryansk chemical plant had been hit — possibly by a long-range ATACMS missile — and posted footage showing explosions at the site.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

The Bryansk chemical plant produces gunpowder and explosives, according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's counter-disinformation center.

"It is important for the production of artillery ammunition and missiles for the Russian army," Kovalenko said in a Telegram post after the alleged attack.

"This enterprise is one of the key elements of the Russian military industry."

The plant was reportedly damaged in a previous attack in November.

Kovalenko also said on Jan. 13 that explosions had occurred at the "Kremniy El" microelectronics plant  in Bryansk, though Russian sources have not reported an attack on that site and the Kyiv Independent could not verify the claim.

"Kremniy El" was previously targeted in attacks in October 2024 and August 2023.  

The plant produces components widely used in Russian defense production, including for Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems.

