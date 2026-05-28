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US lawmakers support Ukraine's request for additional air defense

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by Lucy Pakhnyuk
US lawmakers support Ukraine's request for additional air defense
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal speaking during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 28, 2026. (President's Office)

Two U.S. lawmakers visiting Kyiv on May 28 said Washington should respond positively to Ukraine's request for additional air defense missiles as Russia intensifies aerial attacks across the country.

Earlier this week, President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump warning about Ukraine's worsening shortage of air defense systems, particularly anti-ballistic missile capabilities.

The appeal came days after the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a public warning about a new wave of long-range attacks on Kyiv, including strikes targeting what Moscow called Ukraine's "decision-making centers."

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said he expected the United States to support Ukraine's request.

"My hope and expectation is that America will respond positively to this request," Blumenthal said, speaking alongside U.S. Representative Jim Himes, a fellow Democrat.

Blumenthal said both lawmakers would advocate for additional air defense and tougher sanctions on Russia upon returning to Washington.

"What we will regard as our mission, as we go back, is to make sure that Ukraine has the means to do the job," he said.

Earlier in the day, during a meeting with Zelensky, Blumenthal accused the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin as "beyond cruelty."

"He's trying to terrorize and bully Ukraine into submission and convince the world that Russia is winning," Blumenthal said.

"I came back from my visit in February to tell people Russia is not winning. Russia is not going to win. Ukraine can prevail if we support Ukraine," he added.

Blumenthal later reiterated his support for Ukraine in a social media post.

"As I told (Zelensky), we’ll make sure they're secure—our priority—but more determined than ever. America is standing with Ukraine," he wrote.

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Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

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