Ukraine to get 35 Patriot interceptors in coming weeks, German media reports

Ukraine is expected to receive 35 PAC-3 interceptor missiles for its Patriot air defense systems in the coming weeks, German outlet Der Spiegel reported.

The delivery comes as Ukraine faces a critical shortage of interceptor missiles amid continued Russian ballistic and cruise missile attacks. Patriot systems, particularly the U.S.-made PAC-3 interceptors, are essential for countering high-speed ballistic missiles.

According to Der Spiegel, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius secured an agreement with European partners to transfer 30 PAC-3 missiles to Ukraine. Ahead of the Munich Security Conference, Pistorius proposed that Germany would contribute five PAC-3 missiles from its own stockpiles if other countries provided an additional 30.

Several countries, including the Netherlands, pledged to seek additional interceptors. With Germany's contribution, Ukraine is expected to receive around 35 missiles in total.

Germany's Defense Ministry confirmed that preparations for the delivery are underway, but did not specify the exact number of PAC-3 interceptors in the shipment.

Der Spiegel noted that Ukraine requires an average of 60 Patriot interceptor missiles per month.

The planned shipment comes amid growing global demand for Patriot interceptors. President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that more than 800 Patriot missiles were used in the Middle East over three days during recent hostilities – more than Ukraine has used since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, the Kyiv Independent previously reported.

Berlin also said it will continue supplying Ukraine with additional air defense systems and components, including MANPADS, AIM-9 air-to-air missiles, guided missiles for IRIS-T systems, and parts for maintaining Patriot and IRIS-T systems, as well as funding for Ukrainian-developed air defense capabilities.