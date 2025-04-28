The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Drones reportedly strike Russian plant producing parts for missiles, radars

by Anna Fratsyvir April 28, 2025 8:54 AM 2 min read
Footage that purports to show the aftermath of a drone attack against Bryansk, Russia, overnight on April 28, 2025. (Astra/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

An overnight drone strike targeted a key Russian electronics plant in the city of Bryansk, Russian Telegram channels and a Ukrainian official claimed on April 28.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed that Ukrainian forces launched a "massive attack" against the region, with Russian air defenses allegedly intercepting and destroying 102 drones.

"Unidentified" drones targeted the Kremniy-El plant, a major facility specializing in microelectronics for Russia’s military-industrial complex, said Andrii Kovalenko, an official at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

Russian Telegram channels supported this assertion, which was not confirmed by local authorities.

The plant produces components for missile systems such as the Topol-M, Bulava, and Iskander, as well as for radars, electronic warfare systems, drones, and the onboard electronics of military aircraft, according to Russian open sources.

Images and videos posted on Telegram showed fires burning in parts of the city overnight, with residents reporting flashes in the sky.

Local media reported at least 10 to 15 explosions in Bryansk, with damage to civilian infrastructure, vehicles, and residential buildings. Bogomaz claimed that one civilian was killed and another injured in the attacks.

The Ukrainian forces have not yet commented on the attack. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Bryansk lies around 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of the Russia-Ukraine border. Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted Russian military and industrial facilities in the rear to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its all-out war.

Ukraine strikes Russian drone launch site in Kursk Oblast, killing up to 20 operators, General Staff says
Russian forces reportedly used the facility to prepare, equip, and launch reconnaissance, strike, and FPV (first-person-view) drones.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

3:29 PM
Video

Recognition of Crimea’s annexation and Kursk situation | Ukraine This Week.

In the latest episode of Ukraine This Week, the Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the late Pope Francis’ complex legacy in Ukraine, marked by a refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion outright amid statements of support for Ukraine’s struggle. Meanwhile, the deadliest attack on Kyiv in months leaves a dozen civilians dead and many more injured, as U.S. leadership reportedly considers recognizing Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.