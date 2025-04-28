Drones reportedly strike Russian plant producing parts for missiles, radars

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

An overnight drone strike targeted a key Russian electronics plant in the city of Bryansk, Russian Telegram channels and a Ukrainian official claimed on April 28.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz claimed that Ukrainian forces launched a "massive attack" against the region, with Russian air defenses allegedly intercepting and destroying 102 drones.

"Unidentified" drones targeted the Kremniy-El plant, a major facility specializing in microelectronics for Russia’s military-industrial complex, said Andrii Kovalenko, an official at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

Russian Telegram channels supported this assertion, which was not confirmed by local authorities.

The plant produces components for missile systems such as the Topol-M, Bulava, and Iskander, as well as for radars, electronic warfare systems, drones, and the onboard electronics of military aircraft, according to Russian open sources.

Images and videos posted on Telegram showed fires burning in parts of the city overnight, with residents reporting flashes in the sky.

Local media reported at least 10 to 15 explosions in Bryansk, with damage to civilian infrastructure, vehicles, and residential buildings. Bogomaz claimed that one civilian was killed and another injured in the attacks.

The Ukrainian forces have not yet commented on the attack. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Bryansk lies around 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of the Russia-Ukraine border. Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted Russian military and industrial facilities in the rear to undermine Moscow's ability to wage its all-out war.