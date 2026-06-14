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Russian chemical plant set ablaze following reported Ukrainian strikes in Tula Oblast

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A fire burns in the distance under a night sky
What purports to be the aftermath of Ukrainian strikes on Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, Russia overnight on June 14, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine struck a chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast overnight on June 14, social media channels reported.

The Azot chemical plant in the Russian city of Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, was set ablaze following strikes, according to independent Telegram monitoring channel Exilenova Plus.

Novomoskovsk is located about 395 kilometers (245 miles) from Ukraine.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

The plant has repeatedly been struck by Ukrainian drones, including on June 8 and May 24, as Kyiv ramps up attacks on Russian military infrastructure.

On June 11, a fire broke out at the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after Ukrainian forces struck the facility overnight, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed.

The oil refinery is one of the largest oil processing facilities in southern Russia, producing gasoline, diesel fuel, gas condensate distillates, heavy petroleum residues, and sulfur.

"According to available data, the target was successfully hit, and a fire broke out at the facility, the General Staff reported.

Overnight on June 10, Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles struck a military factory supplying the Russian army with components for drones and missiles in the city of Cheboksary in Russia's Chuvash Republic, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed.

"We continue to apply Ukrainian long-range sanctions against Russian military facilities and the oil industry," Zelensky said on X.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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