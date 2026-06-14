Russian chemical plant set ablaze following reported Ukrainian strikes in Tula Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine struck a chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast overnight on June 14, social media channels reported.

The Azot chemical plant in the Russian city of Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast, was set ablaze following strikes, according to independent Telegram monitoring channel Exilenova Plus.

Novomoskovsk is located about 395 kilometers (245 miles) from Ukraine.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

The plant has repeatedly been struck by Ukrainian drones, including on June 8 and May 24, as Kyiv ramps up attacks on Russian military infrastructure.

On June 11, a fire broke out at the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after Ukrainian forces struck the facility overnight, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed.

The oil refinery is one of the largest oil processing facilities in southern Russia, producing gasoline, diesel fuel, gas condensate distillates, heavy petroleum residues, and sulfur.

"According to available data, the target was successfully hit, and a fire broke out at the facility, the General Staff reported.

Overnight on June 10, Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles struck a military factory supplying the Russian army with components for drones and missiles in the city of Cheboksary in Russia's Chuvash Republic, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed.

"We continue to apply Ukrainian long-range sanctions against Russian military facilities and the oil industry," Zelensky said on X.